Value retail sector to grow faster in the GCC as Mark & Save opens 22nd hyperstore

The value retail sector is expected to dominate the retail market in the GCC as major player Mark & Save expands footprint by opening 22nd hyperstore in the region.

The company is going to open seven more hyperstores in the region this year, making it the fastest-growing retail chain in the GCC. Established just a few years ago to meet a widening gap in the region’s value retail market, this is the 22nd hyperstore of Mark & Save in the GCC and 9th in the UAE.

It features a wide range of categories including fresh food, grocery, household essentials, electronics, hot food, bakery, fashion, and more. Designed as a one-stop destination, the store delivers a complete and enhanced shopping experience.

The GCC value retail market is experiencing rapid, structural growth, projected to be a major driver within the broader sector, which is expected to reach over $390 billion by 2028.

The global value retail market is experiencing robust growth driven by a heightened consumer focus on affordability and value-for-money, with the total retail market expected to reach over $34 trillion in 2025.

Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, the new store offers an extensive retail space designed for customer comfort and convenience. The multi-storied hyperstore is located at Al Tallah area in Ajman.

“Mark & Save continues to expand its footprint across the UAE and GCC by combining value-driven pricing with an unmatched customer experience – that is gaining popularity among a growing number of consumers. We are extremely pleased to see the growing consumer confidence in our value proposition that offers high quality products at a very affordable price – that increases customer savings,” Debangshu Adhikari, Senior Vice President, Mark & Save, says.

“The success of Mark & Save lies in its ability to deliver quality, affordability and convenience while competitive pricing remains key factors, the true differentiators are the brand’s ability to re-create value by listening closely to its customers. This way, Mark & Save defies the age-old adage that quality comes with a price, which is not the case at Mark & Save. Our business model shows that high quality products could be affordable.”

At the heart of Mark & Save’s identity are its unique selling points that set it apart in the retail landscape: customer-centric organisation where every decision is guided by customer needs.

Mohammed Fasil, Head of Operations at Mark & Save, says, “Opening 22 stores within just three years are a great achievement, especially in this age of cut-throat competition. This is a result of strong teamwork, great leadership within the organisation, meticulous planning and execution to perfection.”

“The expansion drive continues with seven more stores opening in next six months also. Mark & Save has diversified its imports from countries like Poland, Turkey, Norway, UK, Spain, China, Bangladesh and Thailand to name a few.”

With over 5,000 employees and counting, Mark & Save is not only creating memorable shopping experiences but also generating career opportunities and fostering growth in the retail sector. Mark & Save displays and sells more than 200,000+ variety of products under one roof. Launched as a concept in 2022, Mark & Save value retail stores deliver quality products at affordable price, or simply “affordable luxury‟.

Mark & Save is a part of Western International Group that currently operates one of the largest retail networks across the GCC. Mark & Save is a leading large-format value retailer that operates stores in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

There is a long pipeline of new stores under construction or site finalisation across GCC. The company has planned to open 500 stores across the globe, including India, SEA, North America and Europe.