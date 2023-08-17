Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached Dh1.4 billion in July 2023

July witnessed the registration of 948 real estate transactions w

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman. — WAM

By WAM Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 3:27 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 3:28 PM

Real estate transactions in Ajman during July 2023 recorded a growth of 52 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, said Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman.

July witnessed the registration of 948 real estate transactions with a total value of Dh1.4 billion, while the total trading volume was estimated at Dh1.03 billion, and Al Nakhil 2 recorded the highest sales value at Dh136 million, he added.

Al Muhairi stressed that the real estate market in Ajman continued its upward trajectory, recording exceptional figures due to its ideal investment advantages and its attractive and encouraging business environment for investors.

The real estate boom reflects the overall boom witnessed by the emirate in various vital sectors due to the leadership’s insightful vision and its supportive decisions, which significantly contributed to enhancing Ajman’s attractiveness and ensuring its success in attracting more foreign investments, he further added.

He then pointed out that the department recorded 144 mortgage transactions with a total value of Dh177 million, with the highest mortgage value being Dh9.16 million in the Al Rashidiya 1 area, and Al Yasmeen neighbourhood topped the list of most popular neighbourhoods, followed by Al Zahya and Al Helio 2.