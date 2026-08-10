Valu profit jumps 43% as Egypt fintech broadens lending footprint

Egypt’s consumer finance and buy-now-pay-later sector continued to expand in the first half of 2026, with fintech platform Valu reporting stronger revenues, higher profits and growing customer activity despite a challenging economic environment.

Valu said gross revenues rose 29% year on year to EGP3.2 billion during the six months ended June 30, while net income increased 43% to EGP486 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV), a key measure of transaction activity, climbed 38% to EGP14.6 billion as the company processed 5.2 million transactions, up 45% from a year earlier.

The company said its active customer base reached 955,000, helping it maintain a 21% market share as of May 2026. Its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.16%, reflecting stable asset quality even as lending volumes expanded.

Customer usage also intensified during the period. Average daily GMV rose to EGP81.1 million, while average daily transactions reached 29,000. The average customer completed 12.4 transactions during the half, compared with 9.8 in the same period last year.

Valu also reported growth among customers outside the traditional banking system. Its active unbanked customer base increased 41% year on year to 390,000, generating EGP2.11 billion in GMV and 872,000 transactions.

The company’s product mix became more diversified as non-lending services gained traction alongside its core financing business. GMV generated through its main “U” product rose 22% to EGP7.82 billion, while spending through its prepaid card increased 64% to EGP3.3 billion. Activated prepaid cards reached 300,000 by the end of June.

Among its newer products, the Shift auto-financing platform recorded a 98% increase in GMV to EGP2.87 billion, while financing through Ulter & Loans grew 26% to EGP740 million. Its e-commerce marketplace, Shop’IT, surpassed EGP300 million in cumulative GMV since launch.

“Valu’s 1H26 performance reflects the strength of our strategy to build a fully integrated financial lifestyle ecosystem,” said Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu.

“We delivered profitable growth, with net profit margin expanding to 15.8% and net interest margin reaching 17%, while advancing our next phase of growth through our successful launch in Jordan and the planned introduction of SME financing in Egypt,” he said.

To fund its expansion, Valu said it secured authorised credit facilities from 28 financial institutions worth EGP24.08 billion. During the second quarter, it completed its 22nd securitisation issuance, valued at EGP881 million, bringing cumulative securitised volumes to EGP21.2 billion.

Hassouna added that investments in technology infrastructure, including a new data centre, would support future growth and improve customer experience as the company expands into new markets and business segments.