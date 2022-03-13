Valor International inks deal to expand operations, boost production capacity

Valor International to build a multifunctional Mini Refinery with an estimated production capacity of 10,000 bbl/Day;Valor to invest Dh77 million in the new facility, and rent a 193,750sqft plot of land

Saud Salem Al Mazrouei, director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and Nima Niknejad, managing director of Valor International FZC, digned the agreement at HFZA headquarters in the presence of senior officials from both sides. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 3:46 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 3:47 PM

Valor International FZC, a Hamriyah Free Zone-based company specialising in trading and handling of downstream refined oil by-products, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) to expand its regional operations and increase its production capacity.

Initially Valor International FZC, invested more than Dh100 million into the logistics and handling by acquiring a 115,000 CBM oil storage facility in Hamriyah Free Zone going by the trade name Valor International Terminal FZE. The facility is a liquid bulk storage facility providing full range of oil logistics operations.

Under the new MoU, Valor International FZC will invest another Dh77 million to build a multifunctional Mini Refinery over an area of 193,750sqft leased from the free zone. The new facility will have an estimated production capacity of 10,000 barrels per day and be designed to refine multiple commodities such as crude oil, fuel oil, gasoil, naphtha among others.

With the new expansion plans, the total value of Valor’s investments in the free zone will reach close to Dh200 million. This comes in line with its strategic plans to expand its Regional and Global presence from its head quarters in Emirate of Sharjah.

The agreement was signed by Saud Salem Al Mazrouei, director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and Nima Niknejad, managing director of Valor International FZC, at HFZA headquarters in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

“Valor’s expansion plan is a significant step in the right direction. In addition to enhancing the growth of oil trade between manufacturers and users, the new facility will help the company better meet the increasing demand for energy and oil derivatives, in light of the rapid economic growth witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah,” Al Mazrouei said.

“The petrochemical industry has become a major part of the free zone’s vital industrial sectors in the Hamriyah Free Zone, and with that in mind, we are making every possible effort to create a stimulating environment for companies operating in this sector and are therefore providing a package of integrated and sophisticated facilities and services to encourage companies to expand in regional and global markets starting from the Hamriyah Free Zone,” he added.

For his part, Nima Niknejad expressed his happiness with the new step taken by Valor, emphasizing that it was driven by the unique facilities and exceptional support provided by the free zone to all investors.

“We had such a great experience with HFZA since our incorporation in 2019”, Niknejad said.

“The new plant will be dedicated to refining many commodities such as fuel oil, gasoil, naphtha, and kerosene for local and global use. Our target market other than Local UAE markets includes India and Fareast and some African Nations.

"We are currently exporting to over 10 countries around the world and we are growing daily. We have close to 40 People working at our Terminal and we estimate that within 1 year we shall have another 30 to 40 employees for the Plant and around 10 more to our Administration and Trading Teams,” Niknejad added.

— business@khaleejtimes.com