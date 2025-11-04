As the US stock market reached record highs this October‭, ‬investors have questioned whether they are heading for another tech bubble‭, ‬driven by enthusiasm and hype about artificial intelligence‭. ‬

While the market shows signs of getting bubbly‭, ‬some strategists would argue it is still nowhere near a point where it’s in a bubble that is ready to burst‭, ‬as it was in the year 2000‭ ‬when the Internet drove a tech stock craze‭. ‬Now‭, ‬the biggest US‭ ‬technology companies have become part of the AI boom‭. ‬

“You’ve got probably the biggest generational shift in technology since the Internet‭, ‬and you’re only three years into this‭,‬”‭ ‬said Dan Niles‭, ‬founder and portfolio manager with Niles Investment Management‭. ‬“Netscape Navigator‭, ‬which was arguably the first mass Internet web browser‭, ‬came out in 1994‭. ‬It took over five years for that bubble to reach its peak‭. ‬We’re only three years into the launch of ChatGPT since the end of 2022‭. ‬From a time perspective‭, ‬it takes a certain amount of time‭ ‬for these bubbles to inflate‭.‬”‭ ‬

Niles expects the tech rally to continue‭, ‬with AI developments like video generation apps‭, ‬bringing new interest‭. ‬“Why can’t this go on for another year‭?‬”‭ ‬he asks‭. ‬ ‭ ‬

The broad tech sector is also powered by real earnings growth‭. ‬In the late 1990s‭, ‬there were many Internet-related stocks with high valuations and no profits‭. ‬The S&P information technology sector is on track to realise a 24.8‭ ‬per cent earnings gain for the third quarter‭, ‬according to CFRA Research‭. ‬Earnings for the sector are forecast to be up 20.8‭ ‬per cent for 2025‭ ‬and about the‭ ‬same for 2026‭. ‬

“With valuations being as stretched as they are‭, ‬I think we need a continued stream of better-than-expected results to justify them‭,‬”‭ ‬said Sam Stovall‭, ‬chief investment strategist with CFRA Research‭. ‬

A number of the biggest tech companies reported earnings this past week and did better than expected‭. ‬But announcements of higher spending plans sent stocks of two tech giants lower‭. ‬“Even though Meta and Microsoft were punished after their earnings reports‭, ‬we still have to buy ratings on the stocks‭, ‬based on‭ ‬longer-term growth potential‭,‬”‭ ‬said Stovall‭. ‬

Alphabet‭, ‬Amazon and Apple also released earnings‭, ‬and their stocks gained immediately following their reports‭. ‬

“We’re not surprised that the latest leg of the secular bull market in assets‭, ‬tech and US tech in particular‭, ‬is being led by the AI revolutionary companies mostly centred in the US‭,‬”‭ ‬said Julian Emanuel‭, ‬Evercore ISI head of equities‭, ‬derivatives and quantitative strategy‭. ‬Emanuel‭, ‬who had expected the major‭ ‬tech companies earnings to beat expectations‭, ‬believed‭ ‬“the fundamental commentary around earnings completely ratifies the long term trend”‭. ‬

However‭, ‬he noted that while the price action and investor bullishness signal a potential pullback‭, ‬the longer-term rally should‭ ‬continue‭. ‬“Ultimately‭, ‬these stocks will become overvalued‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“But we still think you’re a long way from there‭.‬”‭ ‬He expects the S&P 500‭, ‬which finished at 6,822‭ ‬on Thursday‭, ‬to reach 7,750‭ ‬by the end of 2026‭. ‬

“The names and the themes that have been leading are likely to be the ones that continue to lead to 7,750‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬

However‭, ‬as Big Tech continues to spend on AI‭, ‬investors will continue to watch capital expenditures closely‭. ‬“There’s a lot of hand-wringing about whether this is another bubble‭. ‬It may get there at some point in time‭,‬”‭ ‬said Art Hogan‭, ‬chief market strategist at B‭. ‬Riley Wealth‭. ‬“It certainly isn’t there now‭. ‬The 10‭ ‬largest AI players are companies with business models‭. ‬They throw off massive revenues‭, ‬can actually pay for‭ ‬this capex and are growing earnings at an incredible rate‭.‬”‭ ‬

Bank of America said in a recent report that capex spending by the large US hyperscalers could reach‭ $‬1.2‭ ‬trillion over five years‭. ‬Those companies include Amazon‭, ‬Alphabet‭, ‬Microsoft‭, ‬Meta and Oracle‭. ‬“My larger concern remains that by late 2026‭, ‬AI revenues will not be ramping enough to validate the enormous ramp in spending in‭ ‬AI capex‭,‬”‭ ‬said Niles‭. ‬

He added that while the big hyperscalers are expected to spend more than‭ $‬800‭ ‬billion from 2023‭ ‬through the end of this year‭, ‬“the revenues generated by the AI native companies such as OpenAI‭, ‬Anthropic and Perplexity are only expected to reach about‭ $‬20‭ ‬billion this year”‭. ‬

Ultimately consumers will have to pay more for AI‭. ‬“The ultimate question is you’ve got to get something to pay for this‭, ‬and consumers have been trained that it’s free‭,‬”‭ ‬said Niles‭. ‬

Tom Lee‭, ‬founder and head of research at Fundstrat‭, ‬remembers how the Internet bubble formed and continued for several years‭, ‬but the current market is not nearly as overvalued‭. ‬

While the price-to-earnings ratio for some tech companies is very high‭, ‬it does not compare to the valuations in the year 2000‭. ‬The price-to-earnings ratio or P/E is just what it says it is‭ ‬–‭ ‬the value of the company’s expected earnings relative to its stock price‭. ‬For instance‭, ‬the S&P 500‭ ‬P/E ratio is about 24.1‭ ‬times based on the amount of‭ ‬earnings expected to be generated by the S&P 500‭ ‬companies in the next 12‭ ‬months‭. ‬

Nvidia’s forward P/E is currently about 35‭, ‬while Lee notes that Cisco‭, ‬the hottest stock of the tech bubble‭, ‬has a multiple of over 200‭. ‬Apple’s forward P/E is about 34.7‭. ‬“I don’t think it’s at bubble territory‭. ‬You know you’re not in a bubble when everyone says it’s a bubble‭,‬”‭ ‬said Lee‭. ‬

CFRA’s Stovall warns that any hiccup could trigger a stock market sell-off between now and the end of the year‭, ‬and that could ultimately provide a buying opportunity‭. ‬

“Right now‭, ‬the S&P 500‭ ‬is trading at a 43‭ ‬per cent premium to its 20-year average forward P/E‭, ‬and tech is trading at a 72‭ ‬per cent premium‭. ‬A pullback is a possibility‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬He likens the P/E to square feet in real estate construction‭. ‬The higher the price per square foot‭, ‬the pricier the property‭ ‬—‭ ‬or in this case‭, ‬a stock‭. ‬

“We still like tech‭, ‬but we do for the long term‭,‬”‭ ‬said Stovall‭. ‬He said historically when there’s a new decline in the S&P 500‭ ‬of five per cent or more in the same calendar year that started with a deep correction‭, ‬the average decline has never been more than nine per cent‭ ‬“That’s encouraging‭, ‬and it means we’re not heading for a bear market or even a correction‭. ‬It would be more of a pullback‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬

Niles said investors who want to diversify US tech holdings may want to consider Chinese tech‭. ‬Startup DeepSeek’s release of its AI model earlier this year surprised investors and put a spotlight on the Chinese industry‭. ‬

Niles said the Chinese government has become more supportive of its companies‭. ‬Its tech industry also does not face the same energy issues as the US‭, ‬which needs to build out more electric generation to power the growing AI industry‭. ‬“US tech is the world leader‭, ‬but China must definitely be considered‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“China’s in a pretty good spot‭, ‬and the valuations are nowhere near as extended as they are in the US for a lot of these names‭.‬”‭ ‬

Investors in US technology should also realise that when they buy the S&P 500‭ ‬index‭, ‬it is heavily influenced by the Big Tech stocks‭. ‬

Buying individual shares of Big Tech companies is one way to trade them‭. ‬There are also mutual funds and ETFs that focus on different themes and sub-sectors‭. ‬Analysts caution that investors should also know what holdings they have in mutual funds and ETFs‭ ‬since they may be taking a bigger tech stake than they expect‭. ‬

Strategists expect there will be market sell-offs‭, ‬but the AI investing theme should continue to be a dominant one‭. ‬“Was the Internet overhyped in the late 1990s‭? ‬Yes‭, ‬but was it underhyped long-term‭? ‬Yes‭. ‬I think it’s the same thing with AI‭,‬”‭ ‬said Niles‭.‬