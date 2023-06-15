US rate hikes: How is the UAE affected?

Fed decisions have profound impact on the global economy

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 7:26 PM

How are the Gulf countries, especially the UAE, affected as the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday paused its rate hike cycle?

The Fed paused its rate hike as inflation in the world’s largest economy continues to cool. However, the US central bank believes that the fight against inflation has a ‘long way to go’, and kept doors open for another two possible rate hikes later this year.

In Europe, the European Central Bank raised rates on Thursday, as inflation, while falling, still remains stubbornly high. However, as the economy in the common currency bloc remains in the doldrums, the central bank has a fine balancing act to play in avoiding a recession while trying to tame prices.

In line with the Fed’s decision, the UAE Central Bank, as well as other central banks in the GCC whose currencies are pegged to the US dollar, have also left their rates unchanged. However, as is the norm, they will follow the US central bank’s rate hikes should the Fed increase its rates later this year.

Decisions made by the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates have far-reaching effects on both the domestic and global economy, including in the Gulf region. In light of ongoing speculations about the stability of GCC economies following any upcoming interest rate changes, Forex.com’s analysts shed light on how such changes could potentially impact regional markets, including the UAE.

Before delving into possible effects, a brief explanation of interest rate dynamics would help better understand market movements and trends.

When the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, it stimulates economic activity by encouraging borrowing and spending, potentially leading to job creation. When interest rates are raised, the Federal Reserve aims to control inflationary pressures and prevent overheating in the economy. Such changes have a direct impact on the US dollar: as interest rates rise, foreign investors find it more appealing to hold US dollar-denominated assets, which leads to an increased demand for the green currency and strengthens its value.

GCC countries, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar to ensure stability and facilitate international trade and investment.

According to Ritu Singh, Forex.com regional director: “In the UAE, interest rates play a crucial role in shaping the business environment. The common belief is that higher interest rates strengthen the UAE dirham, benefiting importers, but negatively affecting exporters, as a stronger currency makes exports more expensive and less competitive in international markets. As a result, exporters may face challenges in maintaining their market share.”

“Higher interest rates can also lead to increased borrowing costs, impacting sectors, such as real estate and construction. Moreover, a strong currency negatively affects tourism and hospitality as tourists tend to favor destinations with weaker currencies, since they become more affordable. Manufacturing industries can experience difficulties, too, as the cost of capital or funding increases with higher interest rates, potentially impacting investment and expansion plans.”, added Singh.

In a recent World Bank report, analysts highlight that the frequency of financial crises increases as interest rates rise, affecting various aspects of the financial sector . In extreme cases, the debt burden could consume a significant portion of the country’s revenue, like in Nigeria, who had to pay 96 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing in 2022 .

Yet, such dreadful scenarios may remain rather far-fetched in the Gulf, considering the proactive approach of countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia, who are constantly adjusting their strategies, goals and plans to balance their currency’s peg to the US dollar and their unwavering commitment to maintain their respective financial systems’ stability.