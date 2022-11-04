US job growth beats expectations in October, but cracks emerging

Non-farm payrolls increase 261,000 in October as unemployment rate rises to 3.7% from 3.5%

U.S. job growth increased more than expected in October, but the pace is slowing and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, suggesting some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December.

The Labour Department's closely watched unemployment report on Friday also showed annual wage growth moderated last month. There was a decrease in household employment and the prime age employment-to-population ratio dropped.

"The foundation of the labor market strength story fades a little when you pull back the tarp and look more closely at the details," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. "The report to us looks like payroll jobs growth will falter in coming months as companies batten down the hatches as the Fed continues to take away the economy's punch."

The survey of establishments showed nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month. Data for September was revised higher to show 315,000 jobs added instead of 263,000 as previously reported.

Employment growth has averaged 407,000 per month this year compared with 562,000 in 2021. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 120,000 to 300,000. Still, the labor market remains tight, with 1.9 job openings per unemployed person at the end of September.

The government said Hurricane Ian, which lashed Florida and the Carolinas in late September, "had no discernible effect on the national employment and unemployment data for October."

The Fed on Wednesday delivered another 75 basis point interest rate hike and said its fight against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further. But the U.S. central bank signalled it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years.

Last month's broad-based increase in hiring was led by healthcare, which added 53,000 jobs. Professional and technical services payrolls rose by 43,000 jobs.

Employment in manufacturing rose by 32,000 jobs, while leisure and hospitality added 35,000 positions. Leisure and hospitality employment remains 1.1 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level. The sector has the most job openings.

Government payrolls rebounded by 28,000 jobs. There were moderate employment gains in the interest-rate sensitive sectors like financial activities and retail trade.

Construction payrolls barely rose, while transportation and warehousing added 8,000 jobs.

US stocks opened higher. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were mostly higher.

Solid gains

Job growth has remained solid even as domestic demand has softened amid higher borrowing costs because of companies replacing workers who have left. But with recession risks mounting, this practise could end soon. A survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday found some services industry companies "are holding off on backfilling open positions," because of uncertain economic conditions.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after rising 0.3% in September.

Wages increased 4.7% year-on-year after advancing 5.0% in September as last year's large increases dropped out of the calculation. Other wage measures have also come off the boil, which bodes well for inflation.

Details of the household survey from which the unemployment rate is derived were soft. The increase in the unemployment rate from 3.5% September reflected a 328,000 decline in household employment.

About 22,000 people dropped out of the labor force. As a result, the labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, fell to 62.2% from 62.3% in September.

There was also an increase in the number of people unemployed for 27 weeks and more. But the number of people working part-time for economic reasons fell 183,000 to 3.660 million. The employment-to-population ratio for prime age workers dropped.

"Rates of job finding are declining," said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab in Washington. "The hope is that the labor market is merely returning to a more normal pace, rather than sitting dead in the water."