US-Iran peace deal to boost UAE trade, cut shipping costs and marine insurance

The UAE will be one of the major beneficiaries of the US-Iran peace deal, say economists, citing its open-economy policies and the lifting of Opec+ production constraints.

Analysts said reopening the Strait of Hormuz will boost UAE's oil and non-oil exports, lower tanker insurance costs and remove a logistical risk the conflict had imposed on Gulf producers.

“The UAE stands to gain significantly from this peace deal. As an open, re-export hub, the UAE is highly vulnerable to Gulf shipping disruptions and yet that same openness allows it to recover faster than closed, oil-dependent nations once stability returns. The key distinction is velocity of recovery, not the absolute size of gain,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer, Century Financial.

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Shipping costs had surged during the war, with marine war risk premiums jumping 200-300 per cent and the cost of shipping a container from Shanghai to Jebel Ali rising from $1,800 to over $7,000, according to S&P Global's marine insurance data for March 2026.

“The peace deal removes those costs. Unlike Saudi Arabia or Iraq, the UAE does not rely on sending its own oil through the Strait to keep its economy running. Its strength lies in trade finance, logistics, and tourism confidence. When shipping costs fall and insurance becomes available again, those sectors recover fast,” Valecha added.

Madhur Kakkar, founder and CEO of Elevate Financial Services, said the UAE is clearly one of the biggest beneficiaries as the country is an open, trade-led economy built around re-exports, ports, logistics, aviation, tourism and finance.

“Any reduction in geopolitical risk around the Strait of Hormuz feeds directly into shipping confidence, insurance pricing, capital flows and business sentiment. The reopening of Hormuz removes a major psychological and operational drag on Gulf trade, although full normalisation will still depend on safe passage, insurance appetite and the deal actually holding,” he added.

Joshua Owen, UK CEO of Lunaro Financial Services, noted that one of the greatest strengths of the UAE's economy is its ability to attract and retain global talent.

“For an economy to grow and thrive, accessibility to a top-tier workforce is paramount. Global investors could see renewed and increased potential in the region, which may well have been tempered during the outbreak of the conflict,” he added.

The UAE has urged full implementation of the preliminary US-Iran agreement and stressed freedom of navigation through Hormuz, while shipping sources remain cautious as transit may take time to normalise.

Sectors set to benefit

The clearest winners are trade-flow sectors – shipping, ports, logistics and aviation, according to Kakkar.

“For the UAE, confidence in physical connectivity is everything. Jebel Ali, DP World's wider logistics network, Fujairah, Dubai's re-export ecosystem and the aviation hubs of Emirates, Etihad and flydubai all benefit when maritime and airspace risk starts to unwind.”

Banking, insurance, real estate and tourism form the second layer of beneficiaries.

“Once the risk premium starts unwinding, foreign capital becomes more comfortable, lenders regain visibility, insurers can price risk more normally, and tourists and businesses regain confidence in travel plans,” Kakkar added.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research, said UAE airlines will see an immediate and robust uptick in travel demand.

"Passenger confidence will see the resumption of almost all network restoration and very shortly, a decline in airfares as oil prices come down as confidence in the ceasefire and extended talks kicks in," he said.

Ahmad believes UAE carriers will move quickly to re-establish flights through previously closed airspaces.

Valecha said logistics, ports, aviation, tourism and financial services stand to gain most from the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and nearly the same share of global LNG trade. Prior to the US-Iran agreement, shipping costs, war-risk insurance premiums and freight rates had all risen sharply, squeezing businesses across the region.

Opec+ boost

The UAE's exit from Opec+ from May 1 adds another dimension to the country's outlook. Analysts say the US-Iran interim deal reinforces the case for that move.

“The UAE had pressed for a higher quota to match capacity built through a roughly $150 billion investment programme, arguing its allocation of about 3.5 million bpd understated its potential. Leaving Opec+ lifts that ceiling. UAE would now be free to grow output towards the 5 million bpd target by 2027. The nation timed the exit for when the market impact would be smallest,” said Valecha.

“Pushed too hard, extra UAE volumes could themselves weigh on prices, so the real upside depends on disciplined, demand-led growth. The UAE positions itself as a supplier of some of the world's most cost-competitive barrels. This can help the oil sector grow profitably for the nation even as prices ease, something higher-cost rivals cannot,” he added.

Owen said the exit theoretically allows the UAE to manage domestic oil production as it sees fit.

“Investors will likely assess the UAE's exit within the broader sphere of its long-term economic plan, which again could point to its growth as a global centre for financial services,” he added.

Kakkar said the benefit of the UAE's exit from Opec+ will be gradual, giving the country greater flexibility over a production base it has spent years building.