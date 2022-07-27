US Federal Reserve hikes rate by 75 basis points to cool inflation

Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department transactions increased by 10.4%; Registration of 4 new residential and commercial real estate projects
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday again raised the benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and said more hikes will be needed in its ongoing battle to tamp down raging price pressures.
It was the second straight 75 basis point increase, and the fourth rate hike this year, as US central bankers move aggressively to cool the strongest surge in inflation in more than four decades, without derailing the world's largest economy.
The Fed noted data showing "spending and production have softened" even amid robust job gains.
From zero at the start of the year, the Fed has raised the policy lending rate to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 per cent, which has pushed mortgage rates higher and slowed housing sales for five straight months.
There has been little progress registered yet in the inflation fight, signs of economic stress are accumulating - and raising the stakes for Fed officials as they weigh just how much tighter monetary policy needs to be to slow price increases against the risk that going too far could trigger a recession.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department transactions increased by 10.4%; Registration of 4 new residential and commercial real estate projects
The company attributed the volume growth to its terminals across Asia Pacific, Americas and Australia.
Warren East is stepping down after a tumultuous eight years in the top role
New charges will take effect on September 15, when members renew their membership
'What is weighing on our mind is consumer sentiment,' says executive
Citing strong employment figures, the US president said he hoped instead for a soft landing where “we go from this rapid growth to steady growth.”
Bangladesh has sought the funds for its balance of payment and budgetary needs, as well as for efforts to deal with climate change
First Neom phase to cost $319 bln, partly funded by wealth fund; Project to have capacity to house nine million by 2045; Aims for Saudi stock exchange to be in world’s top three