US, EU move to curb Russian access to IMF finance

DGCX remains committed to providing customers with a broad array of products that meet their hedging and investment needs
Business2 days ago
The United States and European Union officials are examining curbing Russia’s influence and access to finance at the International Monetary Fund as the global lender warned that the ongoing war and sanctions would have severe impact on the world economy.
“While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said.
“Price shocks will have an impact worldwide, especially on poor households for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of expenses. Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating,” she said.
The IMF said it expected to bring Ukraine’s request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighbouring Moldova.
The US and EU, which account for the large majority of available counterparts in the IMF’s SDR transactions system, are worried that Russia, cut off from much of its $630 billion reserves, could have access to $17 billion in IMF reserves it received last year when the IMF boosted them to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The move to block Russia from accessing IMF finance would add to the pressure on Russia’s economy and financial system and also mark an important symbolic step, deepening Moscow’s international isolation.
One option under consideration is to remove Russia entirely from the institution that acts as a lender of last resort, officials said, though some noted that would prove difficult if not impossible.
Ejecting Russia from the IMF entirely may not be legally possible. “The consensus legal reading is that it cannot be done. Even for members guilty of genocide it was not done, because it would require proof of a legal breach of the IMF agreement, so it very unlikely,” EU officials are quoted as saying.
“There is a discussion, but kicking Russia out entirely is probably unrealistic because of the required quorum,” one senior eurozone official said, referring to the wide support needed among countries that include China.
Other options being examined include the suspension of Russia’s voting rights.
Russia has already been hit by a freeze on its central bank assets, a ban from EU, Canadian and US airspace, the removal of a number of institutions from the SWIFT international payments system, and sanctions on a clutch of Russian tycoons.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
DGCX remains committed to providing customers with a broad array of products that meet their hedging and investment needs
Business2 days ago
Mindshift Capital will assist Rebel Girls with expansion beyond the brand’s current reach of 49 languages and more than 100 countries.
Business2 days ago
The agreement will cover the commercialisation of oral antidiabetic and oral antihypertensive medicines to enhance care and treatment outcomes for these conditions.
Business2 days ago
IMF, in its latest report, has commended the UAE government for the way it steered the country's economy through the pandemic
Business2 days ago
The Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC 2022) will open its doors on Friday, March 4 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
Business2 days ago
Arab Aviation Summit 2022 highlighted the need for greater investment in technology to respond to changing passenger behaviour, and the importance of sustainability and the role of the industry in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions
Business2 days ago
The upturn was driven by the trickle-down effect of higher oil prices and a robust tourism activity resulting from Expo 2020, according to the latest research
Business3 days ago