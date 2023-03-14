US consumer inflation still elevated but Fed under stress

Company is committed to paying $1.3 billion in dividends for 2023; Borouge 4 and new international expansion mandate offer excellent long-term growth opportunities
US consumer inflation edged down in February but remains elevated, according to government data released Tuesday, adding pressure to the Federal Reserve as it mulls further rate hikes to cool prices.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose six percent from a year ago, below January's figure and in line with expectations, according to Labor Department data.
But even though this was the smallest annual rise since September 2021, the level remains well above policymakers' longer-term two per cent goal.
"The index for shelter was the largest contributor... accounting for over 70 percent of the increase," said the Labour Department in a statement.
Between January and February, the CPI rose 0.4 per cent, slowing from the month prior as well.
The US central bank has been on an aggressive campaign to tame inflation, raising interest rates eight times since early last year to ease demand.
While Fed Chair Jerome Powell initially said that the central bank is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if necessary as economic data runs hot, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week and New York-based Signature Bank may complicate its efforts.
The implosion marked the biggest banking failures since the 2008 global financial crisis, leaving the Fed in a tough position as it tries to battle inflation without adding to an ongoing rout of some banking stocks. — AFP
The Sarai district offers two types of six-bedroom mansions spread over three or four floors, providing increased privacy
Headquartered in New York, Kyndryl serves thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries and has been operational in the UAE from day one of its global launch in November 2021
On Sunday, Biden hinted at new regulation of big banks after the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, but faces a divided Congress unlikely to approve tougher new rules
The aircraft order, valued at $35 billion, is part of a rapid expansion by Saudi Arabia under a strategy to transform the kingdom into a transport hub and promote tourism, according to
Fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a selloff in US assets at the end of last week, while state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday
G42 unit plans to sell 1.36 billion shares representing 24.24 per cent of its share capital at Dh1.34 a share, valuing the company at Dh7.51 billion
In celebration of the grand opening, Dunkin’ offered the first 100 guests free coffee and donuts for 100 days