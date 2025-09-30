US-based Ryan and Dhruva form strategic joint venture to expand global tax services footprint

Dhruva, a premier tax advisory firm with expertise across the Middle East, India, and Asia, on Tuesday announced a strategic investment by Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider. This partnership marks a significant step in Ryan’s expansion into the Middle East, India, and Asia, enhancing its ability to serve clients in high-growth markets while reinforcing its global capabilities.

As part of the transaction, US based Ryan will acquire a majority stake in Dhruva, creating a joint venture in India. Ryan’s senior leadership will join the Board of Dhruva, Partners of Dhruva will acquire equity in Ryan, ensuring long-term alignment and Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors, will take on the role of Vice Chairman at Ryan.¬

Founded in 2014 by Dinesh Kanabar, Dhruva has rapidly grown into one of the most respected tax advisory firms in India and the UAE. With 38 partners and senior leaders, supported by over 500 professionals across 11 offices in the Middle East, India, and Singapore, Dhruva advises leading businesses across industries such as aerospace, automotive, chemicals, finance, healthcare, technology, and real estate.

“Joining Ryan is a major milestone in Dhruva’s global growth journey as this partnership extends our global reach,” said Dinesh Kanabar, Chairman and CEO of Dhruva. “My leadership team and I chose to partner with Ryan because we believe it provides the strongest platform for our clients and team members for continued success. I am encouraged by the alignment of our respective leadership teams to meet the growing needs of our multinational clients and look forward to driving that growth in my new role as Vice Chairman at Ryan.”

“This partnership with Ryan is a defining moment for Dhruva. For the Middle East, this partnership is more than just scale – it’s about combining global expertise and regional insights. Together we are not only expanding scale but also shaping the future of tax advisory in the Middle East,” said Nimish Goel, Partner and Head of Middle East at Dhruva.

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Dhruva, which gives us a client-facing presence in the Middle East for the first time. The combination of our two firms will provide clients with unrivalled service in one of the fastest-growing markets for tax advisory services in the world,” said Tom Shave, President, Europe & Asia Pacific, Ryan.

Dhruva’s services span corporate tax and regulatory advisory, M&A tax structuring, indirect tax, transfer pricing, and cross-border trade compliance.

This move builds upon Ryan’s longstanding presence in India, where the firm has operated for over two decades with a primary office in Hyderabad, while marking its first client-facing entry into the Middle East. Together, Ryan and Dhruva will now expand across the Middle East and Asia with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Singapore.