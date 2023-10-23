Partner Content By KT Engage
Unveiling the path to your business school dreams: GMAC Tours
When it comes to charting your path to a successful future in the business world, selecting the right business school can be a pivotal decision.
That's where GMAC Tours comes into play, a dynamic initiative brought to you by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). As a mission-driven organisation, GMAC is dedicated to opening doors to global business schools and providing invaluable insights and advice, enabling you to make informed choices and prepare effectively for your business school journey.
Unwind unique opportunities
GMAC Tours offers a unique opportunity for aspiring business students to explore an array of possibilities. While there's no shortage of information available online, there's something truly exceptional about experiencing an event with GMAC Tours firsthand. In the ever-evolving landscape of global business, the pursuit of an MBA has emerged as a transformative journey. Be a part of an event that brings together a consortium of esteemed universities and experts, all under one roof, ready to guide you through the intricate process of pursuing an MBA. That's what "The MBA Tour Dubai" at Shangri-La Dubai (Sheikh Zayed Rd, Near Financial Metro Station, Dubai, United Arab Emirates) on Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm is all about.
A gateway to your future
The event will foresee an exceptional lineup of MBA Talks (keynotes) presented by prestigious institutions, including the University of New Brunswick, IESE, University of Toronto, NYU Abu Dhabi, and The American University in Cairo. Gain insights directly from these academic powerhouses, setting the stage for informed decisions regarding your future.
Small Group Meetups: The Personal Touch
"The MBA Tour Dubai" doesn't stop at informative talks. It's an interactive experience. During the event, you'll have the chance to participate in 20-minute small group meetups with representatives from a diverse array of schools. It's a unique chance to engage in direct conversations, ask questions, and find the perfect fit for your aspirations.
GMAC Advisor Talk: Your Roadmap to Success
Navigating the MBA application process can be a daunting task. That's where the GMAC Advisor Talk comes in. This session offers a roadmap to success, providing valuable insights and expert advice. It's an indispensable resource for understanding the intricacies of the application process and ensuring you put your best foot forward.
Network for Success: The Networking Fair
Networking is a vital component of any MBA journey. "The MBA Tour Dubai" understands this, which is why it hosts a networking fair where candidates can engage with all the attending schools. It's an opportunity to connect, ask questions, and form connections that can prove invaluable as you chart your course.
Your MBA Journey Begins Here
Your journey to an MBA is unique, and "The MBA Tour Dubai" recognises this. It's an event designed to cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of each attendee. Whether you're a recent graduate looking to explore your options, a working professional seeking career advancement, or an individual ready for a career pivot, this event is your guide.
Your future starts with a decision, and "The MBA Tour Dubai" provides the resources, knowledge, and connections to make that decision an informed and empowering one.
Mark your calendar for Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the Shangri-La Dubai. "The MBA Tour Dubai" is your gateway to unlocking your potential, and the first step toward the transformative journey of pursuing an MBA. Join and let your MBA dreams take flight.