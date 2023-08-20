Unleashing Organisational Excellence: The Transformative Power of Learning

Organisations are constantly seeking ways to remain competitive and relevant

By Dominic Keogh-Peters Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 7:00 AM

Last week I joined a conversation with two of my team as they were discussing the launch of a new talent process across the group. A comment came up about an internet article that had stated training people wasn’t important as they would probably leave. Of course, the standard response to that was “what do you do if they stay?” – (its been on a thousand LinkedIn memes). The reality is training or learning as I would much rather describe it - is so much more than simply a cost to teach people a few new things.

In our volatile complex and ambiguous business world, organisations are constantly seeking ways to remain competitive and relevant. Today your learning function is now far beyond being a simple corporate formality - a learning strategy in an organisation is an invaluable investment that yields multifaceted benefits. From being an integral component of the total reward framework to fulfilling the psychological contract and enabling people as a competitive advantage, shaping your employer brand - learning emerges as a cornerstone of success.

I have previously written about reward being a lot more than just cash - a well-rounded total reward strategy encompasses more than just monetary compensation. It encompasses various elements that contribute to an employee’s overall satisfaction and motivation. Among these components, development stands tall as a significant factor that not only enriches an employee’s skill set but also enhances their sense of value within the organisation. When employees feel that their employer is committed in their personal and professional development, they are more likely to exhibit themselves higher levels of commitment and engagement – you will see them have just that little bit more skin in the game.

Structured development provides a pathway for employees to upskill, broaden their horizons, and stay updated with the latest industry trends. In return, this empowers employees to take on new challenges, leading to increased job satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment – giving them the opportunity to thrive. A holistic learning approach is the foundation of your employee value proposition that then not only attracts top talent but also retains existing employees, fostering a culture of loyalty and dedication that transcends conventional compensation models.

The psychological contract between employees and their organisations is a tacit agreement that extends beyond the written terms of employment. It involves the unwritten, reciprocal expectations that both parties have of one another. In this context, development plays a pivotal role in fulfilling these mutual obligations. When an organisation invests in employee development through learning initiatives, it signals a commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a conducive environment for growth.

By delivering on the psychological contract, organisations lay the foundation for a robust employer-employee relationship built on trust and mutual respect. Employees who perceive that their aspirations are being acknowledged and supported are more likely to remain engaged and aligned with the organisation’s objectives. This, in turn, reduces turnover rates and creates a positive ripple effect across the organisation, bolstering morale and productivity.

Dominic Keogh-Peters is Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Galadari Brothers

In a rapidly changing business landscape, organisations are constantly seeking ways to gain a competitive edge. Learning emerges as a potent tool that enables organisations to harness their human capital as a strategic advantage. When employees are equipped with the right knowledge and skills, they can help your organisation win in the market. Furthermore, a well-designed learning framework aligns employees with the organisation’s strategic goals, ensuring a collective effort towards success.

Development not only enhances employees’ technical capabilities but also nurtures essential soft skills such as leadership, communication, and problem-solving. This empowers employees to contribute meaningfully to the organisation’s strategic initiatives, driving innovation and positioning the company ahead of its competitors.

When a workforce is not only skilled - but also empowered to think critically and act decisively, it transforms into a formidable asset that can steer the organisation towards dominating the market it plays in

In the contemporary business landscape, learning transcends its traditional role to become a critical enabler of organisational success. As an integral element of the total reward framework, learning nurtures a sense of fulfilment and engagement among employees, fostering a culture of loyalty and commitment. Simultaneously, it strengthens the psychological contract by demonstrating an organisation’s commitment to employee growth and development.

Learning ensures organisations succeed strategically by leveraging their human capital as a competitive advantage. Empowered employees equipped with a diverse skill set and a keen understanding of strategic objectives become the driving force behind innovation and sustained growth. In this intricate interplay of factors, learning emerges not only as an investment but as a catalyst for organisational excellence.

In a world where change is constant and agility is paramount, organisations that embrace development as an essential pillar of their operations are poised to thrive. As they equip their workforce with the tools to adapt, innovate, and excel, they pave the way for contribution to a sustained competitive advantage.

I am sure you will agree whether we believe our people will stay or go – learning should always remain top of our agenda.

The writer is the Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Galadari Brothers . He is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD and a graduate of the Wharton CHRO programme. His work on organisational transformation has been showcased by the CIPD in their digital learning series and presented at the CIPD London Festival of Work. In 2023 he was listed in the top 50 most Influential HR leaders in the MENA by the Economic Times.