United Arab Bank hosts the annual general assembly meeting

United Arab Bank (UAB) held its annual general assembly meeting virtually on Thursday in Sharjah. Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qassimi, chairman of the UAB board of directors, chaired the meeting.
The meeting adopted all ordinary and extraordinary resolutions set forth in the assembly, including the approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. It also approved the board’s recommendation to appoint as the external auditors of the bank for the year 2021 and the appointment of ‘Ernst & Young’ to assume the role of the bank’s external auditors for fiscal year 2022.
The meeting was managed by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), under a registrar agreement that the bank has signed with ADX and attended by members of the board of directors as well as other senior management. The external auditors Ernst & Young (EY) and representatives of the regulatory authorities were also present.
