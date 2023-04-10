United Arab Bank boosts Tier 1 capital ratio

A non-resident person will also not be required to register
United Arab Bank has announced the successful issuance of its $150 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instrument which recently concluded through a private placement.
The bank said the issuance, as per the general assembly approval, will strengthen the bank’s capital adequacy and boost its Tier 1 Capital ratio.
“We are very pleased with the success of the issuance of non-convertible Additional Tier 1 capital and I would like to thank our stakeholders for the continued trust and confidence they have in the bank,” said Shirish Bhide, chief executive officer of UAB.
“Moving forward, this issuance will improve the financial position of the Bank for future growth as it will enhance our capital adequacy and facilitate our business plans to generate sustainable returns to our shareholders and support the UAE economy. As such, we would like to thank the Central Bank of UAE, the Securities and Commodities Authority in UAE and all other parties involved for their guidance and valuable support in this issuance,” said Bhide.
Standard Chartered Bank acted as the structuring adviser for the issuance.
