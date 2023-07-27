Union Properties’ net soars on Dubai realty boom

Developer posts profit of Dh17.7 million in the second quarter

Union Properties announced a net profit of Dh17.7 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to a net loss of Dh12.2 million during the comparable period from the previous year.

In addition, the group’s subsidiaries also demonstrated significant performance, which drove the revenue from contracts with customers to Dh241 million as well as gross profit increase of 30 per cent from Dh35 million in 2022 to reach Dh46 million in 2023.

The second Quarter of 2023 witnessed a surge in demand for properties across Dubai, and Union Properties capitalised on these favorable market conditions to achieve positive financial results. The company’s prudent approach to portfolio management, coupled with innovative and sustainable development strategies, played a vital role in its success, by maintaining exceptional workflow that cater to the ever-evolving requirements of investors and residents.

Amer Khansaheb, Board Member and Managing Director of Union Properties said: “We are thrilled by the exceptional performance of Union Properties and its subsidiaries during the second quarter of 2023. The achieved net profit highlights our strategy efficiency and instills confidence in prospects. With strategic positioning, we capitalise on Dubai’s thriving real estate market momentum. Our team’s dedicated members through their extensive experience, continue to deliver exceptional value for stakeholders and solidify our position as an industry leader.”

With a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, Union Properties is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing opportunities in Dubai’s growing real estate market. The Group continues to offer top-notch products and services to its clients and affiliates as a result of an evident rise in contracts and increased adoption of innovative technologies.

The current increase in net profit also represents Union Properties’ steadfast commitment to maintaining transparency with the market and its clients. Looking ahead with the steady growth in Dubai’s Real Estate Market, the group seeks to stimulate its expansion and growth plans.

The company is also capable of embracing new possibilities, building upon its strong base, and thus contributing back to Dubai’s solid real estate Industry.