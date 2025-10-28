UnifyApps raises $50m to become the enterprise operating system for AI

Enterprises have spent decades becoming digital. Now, they must become AI-native. UnifyApps, the company building the Enterprise Operating System for AI, today announced a $50 million Series B led by WestBridge Capital with participation from ICONIQ and others. The new capital brings UnifyApps’ total funding to $81 million and marks a new phase of scale with Ragy Thomas, joining as Chairman and Co-CEO, alongside existing co-founder and CEO Pavitar Singh.

Enterprises have poured millions into GenAI pilots, yet most can’t scale them. Today’s LLMs can’t connect to the siloed systems of record and knowledge to find the right data or to systems of activity to make work happen. Vertical and use-case-specific AI applications remain isolated, each requiring its own integrations across the enterprise — creating costly AI sprawl and stalled outcomes. This challenge results in a 95% failure rate for enterprise AI solutions. UnifyApps seeks to close this gap with an LLM-agnostic, AI-native architecture that unifies systems of knowledge, record, and activity through a low-code/no-code workflow and UI builder — turning fragmented experiments into scalable, production-grade AI.

UnifyApps connects systems of record, knowledge, and activity across the enterprise. It unifies data from platforms like Salesforce, Workday, and corporate intranets, applies the right AI models and ontologies, and acts within the tools employees already use. This closed-loop approach links data, intelligence, and execution — turning fragmented GenAI pilots into scalable business outcomes.

New Co-CEO, Ragy Thomas, brings more than 25 years of enterprise software leadership across industries with deep expertise in CIO relationships, compliance, security, and SaaS operations. “The next decade will belong to AI-native enterprises,” said Thomas. “In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, governments are advancing landmark national plans such as UAE’s AI Strategy 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Data & AI (NSDAI), which places AI, data governance and digital transformation at the heart of their future growth. Every software workflow and core business process, from finance to supply chain, HR to healthcare, will be reimagined with AI at its core. UnifyApps is building the platform that will enable enterprises in the Gulf to fulfil those visions ‒ scaling innovation responsibly, ensuring data localisation, compliance with regional regulatory frameworks, and accelerating time-to-market from pilot to production,” he stressed.

With this new funding, the company will expand the team and European presence, accelerate platform development, and deepen integrations across enterprise technologies while building a catalogue of pre-built applications. UnifyApps’ vision extends beyond technology — it’s about enabling enterprises to become living, learning systems. Just as the digital era reshaped every process, the AI-native era will redefine how organizations think, act, and evolve.

“UnifyApps has built the foundational platform for agentic AI adoption in the enterprise,” said Rishit Desai, Partner at WestBridge Capital. “While most organizations are still stuck in experimentation, UnifyApps helps them scale real AI across workflows — securely, with strong governance, and with measurable ROI. We believe that this is the infrastructure layer for the next generation of enterprise software.”

UnifyApps’ momentum underscores that shift. The company has grown revenue more than 600% year over year and serves global enterprises across retail, banking, travel, telecom, healthcare, public sector, and technology industries. Customers are using its platform to automate HR operations, streamline claims processing, optimize supply chains, and reimagine business processes — achieving measurable efficiency gains within months of deployment.

“We are already walking the talk on what it means to be truly AI-native. Our recent collaboration with Digital Dubai reflects our shared vision to advance the city’s AI-driven future and enable intelligent automation at scale. Across our projects, UnifyApps has reduced GenAI and Agentic AI deployment cycles from months to days, while staying aligned with regional priorities such as the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Data & AI (NSDAI), and local data sovereignty frameworks. This new funding will allow us to expand our Gulf-based team, deepen partnerships, and deliver pre-built applications tailored for the region, helping enterprises across the UAE and Saudi Arabia realise their ambitions of becoming fully AI-native economies,” said Pavitar Singh, Co-CEO of UnifyApps.