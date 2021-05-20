Uncle’s Shop launches solar roof ‘Atum’ in UAE

The brand Atum comes with a base of cement board providing complete roof solutions for various applications.

World’s first integrated solar roof ‘Atum’ was launched in the UAE recently by Uncle’s Shop in partnership with Visaka Industries Limited in Dubai, said Deepak Bhatia, managing director, Uncle’s Shop.

The brand Atum comes with a base of cement board providing complete roof solutions for various applications. The cement board base product is approved by Dubai Civil Defense and manufactured by Visaka Industries Limited with Uncle’s Shop as their business partners and sole dealer in the UAE region.

First project in UAE

The first project with Atum was signed with Shurooq (Sharjah Investment Authority) for a mosque project at Khrofakkan on the beach. The project has been handed over recently. The project took around 30 days to complete from structure to commissioning of the EPC works, with an installed capacity is 26.6Kw with 82 panels in 164 square meters will generate an average of up to 120Kwh per day and has been installed on the rooftop of the mosque.

“We compared Atum with traditional panels to discover we can achieve 20-40 per cent extra installation in the given same space where it can then generate more power. The product is a patented technology by Visaka is now with the research dept of Dewa in order to obtain the grid approval and registration with Dewa and other authorities across the UAE,” said Bhatia,

The sustainable roof is made using GreenPro eco-labelled materials that can last over 50 years and can be a great alternative to metal sheets, sloped RCC, or clay tiles. With no power bills to pay and savings from day one of installation, Atum rewards you with a payback period of just 2.5 years. A roof so smart, Atum lets you track your clean energy and savings on your smartphone in real-time. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com