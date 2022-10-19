UK stocks fall as inflation returns to 40-year high; banks under pressure

From July through September, Netflix attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide, more than double the 1.07 million consensus forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv
UK stock indexes closed lower on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices returned to a 40-year high in September, while banking stocks were hit by reports of windfall taxes.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.2 per cent after a four-day run of gains following the historic reversal of the new government’s failed fiscal plan.
The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits in September, matching a 40-year high hit in July, dealing a fresh blow to households grappling with the cost-of-living crisis.
“It has been a measured response both in the FX and bond market so far,” said Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard Asset Management.
“The market is still thinking somewhere between a 75 and 100bps rate hike in November probably on the back of this print, and a lot of that is already baked into the market.”
Banks, down 0.3 per cent, also dragged the indexes lower after a media report said UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was preparing to raid their profits as the government seeks new sources of cash to shore up its finances.
Consumer stocks such as Flutter Entertainment Plc, down three per cent, and Kingfisher Plc, down five per cent, added to the dour sentiment.
“Businesses are also worried. They are fighting their own cost battles and dealing with falling consumer confidence and dwindling discretionary spend,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.
“They are also eyeing today’s inflation number with some trepidation and considering what it is going to do to their business rate costs.”
The domestically exposed FTSE 250 index dropped 1.6 per cent after closing at a near two-week high in the previous session.
Online fashion retailer ASOS jumped 12.2 per cent after it vowed to overhaul its business model. The economic slowdown combined with a string of operational problems has been hammering its profits. — Reuters
From July through September, Netflix attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide, more than double the 1.07 million consensus forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv
The looming global recession and the fast-dropping growth rates of Japan and Germany — currently the third and fourth largest economies in the world — are key factors helping the world's fastest growing major economy to realise its goal sooner than estimated by economists and analysts
A preferred business destination for SMEs and multinationals, the hub drives more than 50 per cent of Dubai’s electronics and electrical trade in volume
Five years passed since the implementation of Excise Tax in the UAE
Chamber shared its experience in digitising services and enhancing customer happiness
Third-quarter sales increased 200% year-on-year basis with record sales months for August and September
The centre will offer free serviced work-spaces for female entrepreneurs; In collaboration with UAE’s top women-only organisations, the centre will initially support 50 female entrepreneurs
Cross-border e-commerce enabler platform MyUS will be fully integrated into Aramex’s business, operating as a business unit within the company’s courier business segment