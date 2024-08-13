UK pay growth drops to lowest in nearly 2 years, joblessness falls

People walk near the Bank of England and the Royal Exchange in London, Britain. — Reuters file

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:33 PM

British pay grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years, likely reassuring the Bank of England that inflation pressures are easing, and there was a surprise drop in unemployment, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, were 5.4% higher than a year earlier in the three months to the end of June, down from 5.8% in the three months to May and the lowest since August 2022, the Office for National Statistics said.

However, the jobless rate - based on a survey the ONS is currently overhauling - fell from 4.4% to 4.2%, its lowest since February, bucking expectations of a rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sterling strengthened against the U.S. dollar immediately after the data was published.

When it cut interest rates on Aug. 1 after keeping them at a 16-year high of 5.25% for nearly a year, the BoE said it would continue to keep a close eye on wage growth. Investors see a roughly one-in-three chance of a September BoE rate cut.

Pay is still growing at nearly double the pace the BoE thinks is compatible with keeping inflation at its 2% target. Data on Wednesday is likely to show inflation back above target.

"Today's data are consistent with a gradual and cautious dialling down of restrictive policy. But ... firming GDP growth, if sustained, could lead to a firming labour market recovery - which could result in a more shallow rate-cutting cycle," said Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank.

The number of people in work rose by 97,000, far more than the 3,000 forecast by economists.

Raja said the lower unemployment rate might also be down partly to a slight overstatement of joblessness in the past by the ONS. It said response rates to its labour force survey had improved since the start of the year.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said it feared the ONS was still undercounting people in work.

PAY PRESSURE EASING?

Employers expect lower headline inflation to reduce wage pressures. The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development on Monday said employers expected to raise pay by 3%, the lowest in two years.

Last month Britain's new finance minister Rachel Reeves approved pay rises of at least 5% for millions of public sector workers.

The BoE is more focused on private-sector pay which it forecasts will slow to 5% in late 2024 and 3% in late 2025.

Growth in regular pay in the private sector in the three months to June slowed to 5.2%, its lowest since May 2022, from 5.6% in the three months to May.

After adjusting for lower inflation, workers are now doing better. Real pay excluding bonuses is 3.2% higher than a year ago, the joint-biggest annual increase since mid-2021.

Growth in average earnings including bonuses and other one-off payments dropped sharply to 4.5%, its lowest since late 2021, reflecting backdated payments for public health workers a year earlier.