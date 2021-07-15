UK lubricant brand makes GCC debut

Duckhams is still one of the most recognised lubricant brands among automotive consumers and trade professionals in many markets.

British lubricant brand Duckhams announced on Wednesday its debut in the GCC market, and appointed Emirates for Universal Tyres as its distributor.

“The launch in the UAE will be an important milestone in Duckhams journey. Our regional office in Dubai is looking forward to propelling the brand in the Middle East region with this exciting launch,” said Jabir Sheth, Duckhams chairperson.

“For Duckhams, Emirates for Universal Tyres is the perfect partner with an outstanding customer portfolio, well established market coverage and marketing expertise. We hope to help them grow their business by delivering exceptional quality products and services to our customers,” said Sheth.

K.R. Venkataraman, global CEO, Duckhams, said despite being absent from the market for a while, data shows that Duckhams is still one of the most recognised lubricant brands among automotive consumers and trade professionals in many markets.

“We keep advancing our technology as it is our legacy. Our products are a testament to our respect for sustainability and our mission to keep the world moving. Emirates for Universal Tyres, part of Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Group will be our exclusive distributor for the UAE,” said Venkataraman.

Shaun Smith, general manager, Emirates for Universal Tyres, said Duckhams is well respected and loved by the automotive industry. “Duckhams is here to drive innovation and that fits perfectly with our strategic plans — we are inspired by their values and aspirations and look forward to the journey ahead. ” — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com