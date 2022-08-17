UK inflation to hit 15% in early 2023, Citi predicts

Saudi fund also acquires shares in JPMorgan and BlackRock , buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares, respectively
British consumer price inflation is likely to peak at an annual rate above 15 per cent in the first three months of next year unless there are government measures to lower prices, economists at US bank Citi forecast on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, official figures showed CPI hit 10.1 per cent in July, above all economists’ predictions in a Reuters poll.
“In our view, the composition re-affirms the risk of more sustained domestic inflation. In the absence of offsetting support, we expect CPI inflation to accelerate to over 15 per cent in Q1-23,” Citi economist Benjamin Nabarro wrote in a note to clients.
Citi had previously forecast CPI inflation would peak at just below 12 per cent.
Citi also revised up its expectations for BoE interest rates, predicting they would rise by 1.25 percentage points to three per cent by the end of this year, up from a previous forecast for a half percentage point rise in the remainder of 2022. — Reuters
Saudi fund also acquires shares in JPMorgan and BlackRock , buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares, respectively
The emirate’s real estate attracts billions of dirhams investment from foreign investors every year. The sector has been witnessing a strong recovery after the pandemic as the number of transactions reached record high
Emirates continues to reign as the top-funded and most transacted market in Mena accounting for 50 per cent of all the investment accumulated by the region
Accel funded Produze will serve multiple agri produce categories globally serving a $143 billion market
Dispelling an impression that new rules may slow down real estate activity, executives and property developers said the sector will continue to attract foreign investment and business as usual as far as property is concerned
Currently, there are approximately 21 DGCX brokers licensed by SCA and this significant step caters to the growing demand from these companies to access the DFM
The meeting, disclosed in a statement, will be held a week after Emaar announced a $2 billion cash and stock buyout of a joint venture partner in one of its real estate projects
The group aims to expand geographically, most notably in Saudi Arabia and other markets, such as Egypt and Pakistan