UGREEN to host 'Activate Your Connection' summit in Dubai

The event reinforces UGREEN’s philosophy that long-term success in the region is built on partnership first

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



UGREEN has hosted its upcoming Middle East Partner Summit 2025, held at the Shangri-La Hotel Dubai under the theme “Activate Your Connection.” The summit brought together over 150 of the GCC’s leading distributors, resellers, retailers, and media representatives to celebrate collaboration, explore new opportunities, and showcase UGREEN’s latest innovations in consumer technology.

Partnership at the core

The event reinforces UGREEN’s philosophy that long-term success in the region is built on partnership first. By bringing together industry leaders and trusted allies, UGREEN aims to strengthen ties and create new avenues for shared growth across GCC markets.

Innovation in focus

At the heart of the summit is an immersive product showcase zone, where attendees can experience UGREEN’s most advanced technologies:

UGREEN Nexode Series : Leveraging Advanced GaN II Technology for enhanced safety and efficiency, this series also features a vibrant TFT Smart Display, which provides users with real-time updates on charging progress.

UGREEN MagFlow Series: A new generation of Qi-based magnetic wireless chargers that offer fast charging, stronger magnetic alignment, and advanced safety features for an elevated user experience.

Regional commitment and strategic timing

Dubai remains central to UGREEN’s global strategy, with the Middle East playing a pivotal role in the brand’s expansion. Hosting the summit at Shangri-La Hotel Dubai, during the peak of GITEX Global 2025, underscores UGREEN’s intent to integrate deeper into the regional ecosystem and maximise visibility among key stakeholders.

Future outlook

The theme “Activate Your Connection” goes beyond powering devices - it symbolises UGREEN’s vision of building stronger business relationships, empowering partners, and unlocking future growth.

“The Middle East market is a core component of UGREEN's global strategy. We are committed not only to bringing innovative products to consumers here but also to deeply integrating into the local ecosystem. We will work hand-in-hand with our partners to jointly explore the future,” said Jessie Fu, senior sales manager at UGREEN.