Uber commits to major emissions reduction in UAE by 2030

One in four trips requested via the Uber app in UAE will be emission free by 2030

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 6:00 PM

Uber has announceed its first major sustainable goal for the Middle East by setting a target of one in four trips requested via the Uber app to be emission-free by 2030 in the UAE.

The announcement is on line with Uber's global long term sustainable commitments, and was made at a panel discussion hosted by Uber as part of its Uber Ignite talk series.

Anabel Diaz, Uber EMEA head, noted that addressing environmental concerns is one of Uber’s fundamental objectives. "Over the last decade we’ve already made progress against this goal through a number of product and technological innovations. But, we recognise that we have a responsibility to do more. Electrifying the trips taken via our platform is our next key environmental priority."

"So with both drivers and cities in mind, we are making a series of ambitious, inclusive commitments to help with lesser pollution, and cleaner, healthier, more livable cities and here, in the Middle East, we are starting in Dubai,” she said. “UAE’s modern infrastructure and ambitious goals around renewable energy, specifically the Net Zero Strategy and Energy Strategy 2050, make the UAE an ideal candidate and partner in achieving our sustainability goals in this region.”

Experts in the panel session noted that accessible charging for electric vehicles throughout cities is key to electric vehicle adoption. In order to electrify, the public and private sector must come together to support drivers’ switch to EVs.

They also said that in order to accelerate this transition, the correct policies, legal framework & initiatives must be in place for EV charging infrastructure and the first and last mile mobility. For example, the transition to EVs could be made easier and more affordable for drivers, such as by bringing down the costs of EVs with subsidies and strategic charging deployment in key locations. For first and last mile mobility, connected lanes are a key foundation.

Sustainability, they said, is best achieved through public-private partnerships. Ride-hailing companies like Uber, carmakers and charging providers can work together to create the conditions for more adoption to electric vehicles and other sustainable options.

Lastly, they said that decarbonising transport networks is key to helping cities build safe, smart, sustainable, and more accessible urban and regional mobility networks. Organisations will need to work with cities to increase ride-sharing access and make electric and shared mobility - including first and last mile - more affordable than owning a car. Policies can reduce transportation emissions by increasing the fuel efficiency of vehicles, reducing the carbon intensity of fuel, or reducing vehicle miles travelled.

Uber has globally committed to becoming a zero emissions platform by 2040 and invested $800 million in resources to drivers in the next five-years to achieve these goals, and ultimately transition to clean energy in partnership with drivers, industry innovators, and governments.

