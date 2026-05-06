UAE’s Ta’ziz, Alpha Dhabi plan $10 billion investment in chemicals in Abu Dhabi

Ta’ziz and Alpha Dhabi Holding plan to invest $10 billion (Dh36.7 billion) in new industrial chemicals as part of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, the UAE companies announced on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the firms aim to produce up to 14 new chemicals, delivering 2.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of additional chemical capacity. The proposed chemicals are widely used across construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The new chemicals, which include styrene and polystyrene, acrylic acid and derivatives, polyols, MDI, epoxy resins and linear alpha-olefins, are anchored in domestic demand and could substitute key products currently imported into the UAE, while strengthening local supply chain resilience.

New chemical production will be tightly integrated within the Ta’ziz and broader Adnoc ecosystems, capitalising on synergies across feedstock sourcing, utilities, infrastructure and facilities integration, enhancing overall competitiveness and capital efficiency.

The proposed chemicals will build on Ta’ziz’s large production portfolio, which is set to reach a capacity of 4.7 mtpa of marketable products in Phase 1 by the end of 2028, including low-carbon ammonia, methanol and PVC.

“This strategic collaboration with Alpha Dhabi offers significant potential to expand Ta’ziz’s mission to drive industrial growth, enable import substitution and create new economic opportunities in the UAE. We look forward to working with our partners to swiftly progress the joint study and unlock the industrial and economic potential of these new chemical products,” said Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of Ta’ziz.

Engineer Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said the partnership supports the UAE’s economic transformation.

“The proposed chemical derivatives will strengthen domestic manufacturing, unlock export opportunities and create sustainable long-term value,” he said.

The two companies are conducting feasibility studies and, subject to regulatory approvals, plan to invest in Ta’ziz’s industrial chemicals ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.