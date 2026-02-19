UAE’s stablecoin push shifts from pilots to point‑of‑sale as CBUAE rulebook takes hold

The UAE is moving regulated stablecoins from pilot environments to everyday payments, underpinned by a national rulebook that hard‑codes monetary safeguards and points toward eventual interoperability with the Digital Dirham, a report showed.

According to ‘The UAE Blockchain Ecosystem’, jointly prepared by the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center and Binance, the UAE has positioned itself as a comprehensive environment for regulated blockchain deployment, combining regulatory clarity, institutional participation, diversified capital, and growing market gravity. For many institutional and enterprise use cases, the ecosystem has moved beyond early experimentation into initial production.

In July 2024, the Central Bank of the UAE issued the Payment Token Services Regulation, requiring 100 per cent reserve backing for dirham‑denominated payment tokens, prohibiting algorithmic and privacy tokens for payment use, and restricting foreign‑currency stablecoins largely to trading pairs on licensed exchanges, thereby preserving the dirham’s primacy in domestic commerce.

Within that framework, AE Coin became the first fully licensed AED‑pegged stablecoin in October 2024 through DhStablecoin LLC in partnership with Al Maryah Community Bank, establishing a precedent for issuance inside the central bank’s perimeter rather than at the edges of crypto markets. Momentum accelerated in December 2025 when ADNOC Distribution signed a memorandum with Al Maryah Community Bank to accept AE Coin across nearly 980 service stations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, extending stablecoin use to fuel pumps, Oasis convenience stores and car wash facilities and marking one of the largest retail deployments of a regulated payment token globally. In parallel, e& UAE entered a partnership to pilot AE Coin for consumer bill payments, prepaid and postpaid recharges and other digital services, signalling stablecoin penetration into telecom payments and everyday digital utilities.

Additional dirham‑referenced initiatives are in train. A consortium involving International Holding Company, ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank announced plans in 2025 for a bank‑issued dirham stablecoin, while Zand Bank secured approval in November 2025 to launch a dirham‑pegged token on public blockchains, indicating that both bank and fintech issuers are preparing to compete within the licensed payment‑token category. The UAE’s approach allows non‑ dirham stablecoins where appropriate: $and EUR stablecoins have been recognised in specific free‑zone regimes for trading or settlement use, though not for everyday domestic merchant payments, aligning liquidity needs of capital markets with the monetary focus of retail commerce.

The stablecoin rollout coincides with the first retail phase of the Digital Dirham, launched in December 2025 via payment service providers and offering residents instant, fee‑free peer‑to‑peer transfers. The central bank has positioned this CBDC programme as complementary to private payment tokens, with design provisions that anticipate future interoperability between the Digital Dirham and licensed stablecoins to ensure consistent settlement standards across public and private rails. The policy emphasis reflects the UAE’s high‑throughput payments economy: domestic systems processed more than Dh20 trillion in transfers in the first ten months of 2025, and the country is among the world’s largest sources of outbound remittances, making speed, resilience and compliance core design objectives.

Licensed infrastructure providers are building around these rules. Payment specialists and banks are piloting AED‑to‑stablecoin conversion and exploring tokenised deposits for on‑chain treasury movements that remain fully within the banking system, while regulated exchanges and custodians integrate the dirham‑token perimeter into consumer and institutional workflows. Operational standards cover reserve segregation, net liquid asset thresholds, technology and cyber controls and ongoing reporting, embedding compliance into issuance and distribution.

Outlook: the near‑term question is not policy direction but execution detail. Adoption at point‑of‑sale will hinge on wallet interoperability between multiple Dhstablecoins, merchant integration costs and technical alignment with the Digital Dirham’s interfaces. With multiple bank‑backed issuers preparing products and a live CBDC pilot offering fee‑free transfers, the UAE is set for a dual‑track evolution in which regulated private tokens and a public digital currency expand in parallel, normalising dirham‑denominated digital money across fuel, telecom and daily retail while confining non‑Dhstablecoins to trading and institutional contexts under free‑zone and federal oversight.