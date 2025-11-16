UAE's residential property market continues upward trajectory in the third quarter

Dubai’s residential property market continued its upward trajectory in the third quarter of 2025, with off-plan sales emerging as the clear driver of growth. According to the latest market report by Cavendish Maxwell, overall residential transactions surged to 55,300 deals, marking a 17.1 per cent year-on-year increase, as investor confidence and population growth fueled demand.

The standout performer was the off-plan segment, which accounted for a staggering 76 per cent of total market activity. Off-plan transactions hit a record 42,000 deals, up 23.6 per cent year-on-year and 18.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter, despite a slowdown in new project launches during the period.

Within the emirate, Dubai Investments Park has emerged as one of Dubai’s most attractive destinations for affordable housing and high-yield investments. Known for its strategic location near Jebel Ali and Expo City, DIP offers a mix of apartments, townhouses, and villas that cater to mid-income families and ROI-focused investors. The area’s appeal lies in its competitive pricing and strong rental returns, which currently average between 9% and 11%, making it one of the most lucrative spots for apartment investors in Dubai.

In this regard, Reportage Group recently launched Verdana 8 and Verdana 9, expanding one of its most successful residential communities within Dubai Investments Park. With earlier phases already shaping a vibrant residential fabric, the new launch reinforces the ongoing momentum and continuous progress of the Verdana master community.

As new phases rise, Verdana continues to mature into a fully realized residential destination built for today’s residents and tomorrow’s pioneers.

Dubai’s property market remains one of the most attractive investment landscapes globally, supported by tax-free income, high ROI, ans Golden Visa eligibility for real estate investors. Combined with world-class safety, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, the city continues to offer a secure environment where every home serves as an asset for long-term prosperity.

With Verdana 8 and 9, Reportage Group strengthens its mission to deliver accessible, design-driven communities that stand the test of time.

In RAK, apartment prices on Al Marjan Island surged by 16.8 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, marking the highest growth among all residential areas in Ras Al Khaimah, according to the latest ValuStrat Price Index (VPI). The island also recorded a robust 6.3 per cent increase in capital values over the quarter, underscoring its growing appeal among investors and homebuyers.

The broader apartment market in Ras Al Khaimah mirrored this upward trend, with capital values rising 15.5 per cent annually and 4.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. This performance pushed the apartment VPI to 122.0 points, up from the base of 100 set in Q1 2024. Al Hamra and Mina Al Arab also posted strong annual growth in apartment values, at 14.8 per cent and 13.6 per cent respectively.

Against this backdrop, Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, developed by ELEVATE in partnership with Ennismore, is now open for private sales and expressions of interest.

Designed by Gensler and Bergman Design House, and powered by Ennismore, the world’s leading lifestyle hospitality group, the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences brings the brand’s vibrant creativity and cultural energy to the UAE’s fastest-growing lifestyle and entertainment destination.

“Al Marjan Island is becoming one of the world’s most extraordinary lifestyle destinations, and Mondrian will be its ultimate residential address,” said Zeeshaan Shah, Founder of ELEVATE.

The development features 343 residences.

“Mondrian is about a lifestyle that sparks imagination,” said Louis Abboud, Regional Head of Lifestyle Collective IMEAT at Ennismore. “Here, design, art, cuisine, and community converge to create a destination that is expressive, soulful, and deeply connected to the sea.”