UAE’s property market is closing 2025 on a high note

October alone saw Dubai transactions worth Dh46.26 billion across 18,232 deals, driven largely by off-plan sales, which accounted for 71.4 per cent of activity

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 7:44 PM

The UAE’s property market is closing 2025 on a high note, defying global headwinds and cementing its reputation as one of the world’s most resilient real estate hubs. 

October alone saw Dubai transactions worth Dh46.26 billion across 18,232 deals, driven largely by off-plan sales, which accounted for 71.4 per cent of activity. Average prices for off-plan apartments reached Dh2,024 per sq. ft, while ready units averaged Dh1,715 per sq. ft, reflecting steady price appreciation without speculative spikes. The luxury segment remains robust, with Q3 recording 737 transactions above Dh15 million, signaling a shift from hypergrowth to sustainable strength. 

Villas continue to outperform, with prime communities such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Hills Estate posting annual price gains of 18–35 per cent, amid tight supply and strong end-user demand.

Rental performance is equally buoyant, with 48,568 units leased in October, generating Dh4.37 billion in rental value. Population growth of 4.47 per cent year-on-year and enhanced Golden Visa privileges are fueling demand across both residential and commercial sectors. Analysts expect Q4 to maintain momentum, supported by strategic supply pipelines and investor confidence. As Dubai enters a mature cycle, fundamentals—not speculation—are shaping a market built for long-term stability and global appeal.

In this regard, Stage Properties is organising The Grand Property Show 2025, a two-day real estate showcase set to take place on 22–23 November 2025. 

At the heart of The Grand Property Show 2025 are its event-only incentives, which include exclusive price advantages, special payment plans, priority access to pre-launch inventory, token and booking benefits, and a curated selection of high-ROI investment opportunities identified by Stage Properties’ advisory team. 

The show will feature participation from some of the UAE’s most prominent developer partners, including Dubai Investments, Alzorah, GFS Development, Object 1, AbouEid, ORA, TownX, Ellington, Sobha, Binghatti, Devmark, Well Concept, Iman Developers, Reportage, Gulf Land, Al Hamra, and many more.

MAAM Group, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based property developer, together with Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), part of the Metropolitan Group, officially launched Leaf Tower, a 56-story residential landmark on Al Reem Island. The launch event, held within the iconic building, marks the tower’s full transformation into a 100% residential, move-in-ready development in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable neighborhoods.

The official launch confirms that sales are now underway, following strong early interest, with close to 40% of units already under expression of interest.

Abdulhadi Rajab Alalouch, Head of Master Agency Division at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, commented, “Leaf Tower offers immediate occupancy, breathtaking views, superior amenities, and a prime location — all key factors driving buyer decisions today. We are confident that our strategic sales approach will effectively capture the remaining market interest for this fully residential, luxurious development.”

Since its establishment in 2005, MAAM Group has developed a strong track record with a diversified portfolio across Abu Dhabi’s capital. The company has invested in over 10 projects at various stages.

Adel Al Hosani, Owner of Leaf Tower and Chairman of MAAM Group, added, “This launch is a significant milestone for MAAM Group. By dedicating the entire building to residential living and introducing between 32 to 56 floors, we are delivering a value-driven product aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term urban vision.”