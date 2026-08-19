UAE's Parkin enters Egypt to explore smart parking and mobility solutions

Parkin has made its first entry into the Egyptian market, signing a memorandum of understanding with Modon Misr for Asset & Facility Management, Mwasalat Misr and Redcon Properties to explore smart parking and mobility projects.

The agreement marks another step in Parkin’s strategy to expand outside the UAE and use its parking management and technology expertise in new markets.

Under the MoU, the companies will assess opportunities across smart parking, public parking and multi-storey car parks, including planning, parking policies, demand management and technology-enabled mobility solutions.

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Smart parking technology

The areas under consideration include deploying Parkin’s automatic number plate recognition technology, AI-enabled parking cameras, barrierless parking, digital permits and parking management platforms across parking assets managed by the Egyptian partners.

The parties will also explore technical, operational and commercial models suited to the Egyptian market.

Parkin said the aim is to improve parking efficiency and customer experience while supporting the needs of Egypt’s growing cities and communities.

Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali Chief Executive Officer of Parkin, said the agreement represented an important milestone in the company’s regional expansion and opened new opportunities to deploy its operational and technological capabilities.

He said technology, data and operational expertise would be important in building more efficient and seamless parking systems.

Egypt expansion

Mohamed Aboutaleb, Chief Executive Officer of Modon Misr for Asset & Facility Management, said the collaboration would combine Parkin’s international expertise with local market knowledge as Egypt continues to see urban growth and the development of new communities.

The MoU does not yet set out a specific project value or investment commitment, with the parties expected to assess potential initiatives and determine the most suitable operating and commercial structures.

Parkin said the agreement forms part of its broader strategy to explore growth opportunities outside the UAE in markets with demand for smart parking and urban mobility services.