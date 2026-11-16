UAE’s new satellite smartphone with VoIP calling set for 2027 launch

Abu Dhabi-based Space42 has begun production of ThurayaTwo, a next-generation satellite data smartphone, with South Korea’s Asia Pacific Satellite Inc (APSI), the UAE-based company announced on Monday.

Commercial and government versions of the device are scheduled to enter the UAE market in the fourth quarter of 2027.

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ThurayaTwo will connect to Space42’s geostationary satellite network, with data speeds of up to 120kbps, and will also access terrestrial 4G and 5G services. Space42 said it aims to deliver the fastest throughput among geostationary (GEO) satellite handsets.

The phone is designed for individuals and organisations in areas where terrestrial mobile infrastructure is unreliable. It will offer data services and VoIP calls through smartphone applications, supported by the Thuraya-4 satellite network. UAE residents will be able to buy ThurayaTwo after launch and make VoIP calls using UAE-approved applications, the company said.

Two versions

The commercial model is aimed at businesses, field teams and individual users in remote areas who need multimedia communication over satellite data. Its dual-SIM configuration is designed to let users switch between satellite and cellular services on one device.

The government version is intended for teams that handle sensitive information or work in high-stakes conditions. Its specifications include safeguards to detect physical tampering, verify the phone’s integrity at start-up, and protect applications and data from unauthorised access.

“ThurayaTwo advances our efforts to integrate satellite connectivity seamlessly within everyday communications. By combining satellite data with 4G and 5G services in a single device, while offering the fastest data speeds within the product category, we aim to help people and organisations stay connected,” said Ali Al Hashmi, CEO of Space Services at Space42.

“Based on both commercial and government-grade models, we will continue expanding our presence in the global mission-critical communications market, where reliable connectivity and robust security are essential,” said Dr Sunghee Lee, CEO of APSI.

Space42 said ThurayaOne, the current model, is in stock for UAE residents and can be bought through its service partners. It is an Android smartphone that supports terrestrial broadband and, over satellite, circuit-switched voice calls and SMS.