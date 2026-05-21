UAE's new salary rule: Firms scramble to meet June 1 deadline

Companies in the UAE are scrambling to meet the June 1, 2026 deadline announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), requiring all entities to pay employees’ salaries on the first day of each month.

However, the move could create operational challenges for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as many businesses can no longer rely on collections received during the early part of the month to process payroll.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Previously, companies were allowed to pay salaries by the 10th day of every month. Starting June 1, firms will be required to pay salaries on the first day of each month.

Under the new law, Mayank Patel, SVP at Adecco and head of EEMEA, said month-end closing cycles, approvals, and Wage Protection System (WPS) processing timelines will need to be compressed, making alignment between HR and finance teams essential.

“The removal of flexibility introduces immediate financial implications, as firms can no longer depend on collections received in the early part of the month. Organisations must ensure pre-funded payroll accounts, liquidity buffers, and access to payroll financing facilities if needed,” he said, adding that cash flow planning must now become proactive rather than reactive.

Pedro Lacerda, senior vice-president at TASC Outsourcing, said the new rule aligns with the UAE’s broader push towards greater payroll transparency, compliance, and workforce protection.

“For firms, it means placing stronger emphasis on structured payroll management, timely salary disbursement, and tighter internal coordination between HR, finance, and operations teams. It also encourages companies to adopt more disciplined payroll practices that improve employee confidence while reducing the risk of payment delays or compliance gaps,” he added.

Greater pressure for SMEs

For some SMEs, Pedro Lacerda said the shortened adjustment window could create operational pressure, particularly for businesses that still rely on manual payroll processes or operate with tighter cash flow cycles.

“Aligning approvals, payroll runs, and fund allocation within a limited timeframe can be challenging, especially for smaller companies without dedicated payroll infrastructure,” he said.

However, Lacerda expects the transition to stabilise relatively quickly as businesses adapt their processes over the coming months.

“The immediate priority for SMEs will be ensuring clear payroll planning, maintaining sufficient liquidity, and communicating proactively with employees to avoid disruptions during the initial adjustment period,” he added.

Mayank Patel said small and medium-sized enterprises will face the greatest pressure during the initial implementation phase.

He added that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has introduced a clearly defined escalation timeline for non-compliance. Notifications will be issued on the second day of delay, work permit suspensions will begin on the fifth day, fines and downgrading to Category 3 will apply on the 11th day, while labour action may be initiated on the 16th day of the month.

Khadija Boudlal, HR and operations director at XTB MENA, said companies will now need to organise payroll processes more efficiently and adhere strictly to the specified timelines to avoid violations.

“For small and medium-sized enterprises, implementing the decision may initially create operational or cash flow challenges. However, companies that adopt structured financial planning and effective liquidity management will be better positioned to adapt smoothly to the new requirements,” she added.