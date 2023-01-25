UAE’s new commercial agency law to come into effect from June 16

— Wam

Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023

The UAE Ministry of Economy on Wednesday announced that the new commercial agency law will come into effect on June 16, 2023.

The business of commercial agencies will be exclusive to UAE nationals as well as public joint-stock companies with at least 51 per cent of national capital contribution.

However, any international company, under certain conditions and with the approval of the UAE Cabinet, will be allowed to act as a commercial agent for its own products, the Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Economy’s new draft commercial agency law replaces the previous 40-year-long legislation and is aimed at accelerating the growth of commercial agencies by diversifying their activities, improving their economic performance, and increasing their contribution to the growth of the national economy.

Abdulla Al Saleh, undersecretary of foreign trade and industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy, emphasised that the significance of the Federal Decree Law on regulating commercial agencies stems from its provisions, which are based on the principle of autonomy/will and that the contract must be kept.

“This creates an environment that is favourable for investment and safeguards the rights of parties per their agreement,” he said, adding that the law would contribute to increasing national investments and DFI to the country.

“The law will further allow the businesses of commercial agencies to grow and prosper, by diversifying their activities, thereby ensuring the best products and services for consumers, and fulfilling their ambitions for competitive prices and high-level services. The law will further offer guarantees and after-sale services as well as create new job opportunities in the country,” he added.

