UAE’s new commercial agency law to come into effect from June 16

Dubai Investments and Millennium Hotels & Resorts will collaborate to launch the project on Danah Bay, Ras Al Khaimah; The hotel’s unique design offers uninterrupted sea views with exclusive beach access for guests and visitors
The UAE Ministry of Economy on Wednesday announced that the new commercial agency law will come into effect on June 16, 2023.
The business of commercial agencies will be exclusive to UAE nationals as well as public joint-stock companies with at least 51 per cent of national capital contribution.
However, any international company, under certain conditions and with the approval of the UAE Cabinet, will be allowed to act as a commercial agent for its own products, the Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Economy’s new draft commercial agency law replaces the previous 40-year-long legislation and is aimed at accelerating the growth of commercial agencies by diversifying their activities, improving their economic performance, and increasing their contribution to the growth of the national economy.
Abdulla Al Saleh, undersecretary of foreign trade and industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy, emphasised that the significance of the Federal Decree Law on regulating commercial agencies stems from its provisions, which are based on the principle of autonomy/will and that the contract must be kept.
“This creates an environment that is favourable for investment and safeguards the rights of parties per their agreement,” he said, adding that the law would contribute to increasing national investments and DFI to the country.
“The law will further allow the businesses of commercial agencies to grow and prosper, by diversifying their activities, thereby ensuring the best products and services for consumers, and fulfilling their ambitions for competitive prices and high-level services. The law will further offer guarantees and after-sale services as well as create new job opportunities in the country,” he added.
Danube recently announced that its Dh550 million project Elitz on the said plots has been sold out and is expected to be handed over by December 2025
Foreign investors are keen to be part of UAE’s success story by relocating their business to the emirate
The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it will support the country’s efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund
Speakers at the India-UAE Partnership summit shed light on how the historic trade deal has paved the way for a remarkable growth story
As a percentage of total Bitcoin supply, wallet addresses holding under 10 Bitcoin now own 17.4 per cent, up from 14.4 per cent a year ago
Leadership quadrant awards recognition for being on par with global counterparts
The emirate’s bourses attracted six listings in terms of equity and 31 fixed-income entities last year