UAE’s Mubadala invests $1 billion in China’s Luckin Coffee

Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund, has acquired minority stake in Luckin Coffee, alongside Centurium Capital, for approximately $1 billion.

The deal comes as China’s coffee market continues to grow, with more consumers taking up freshly brewed coffee and existing drinkers consuming it more frequently.

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Founded in 2017, Luckin Coffee has grown into one of China’s leading coffee platforms, built around a technology-driven retail model designed to make high-quality coffee more convenient and accessible. The company combines an extensive store footprint with digital customer engagement, rapid product innovation and integrated supply chain capabilities.

As of June 30, 2026, it operated more than 36,000 stores globally, with its cumulative number of transacting customers approaching 500 million.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

“We continue to see compelling long-term opportunities in China’s consumer sector," said Mohamed Albadr, head of Asia, private equity at Mubadala.

“Luckin Coffee has built a differentiated, technology-enabled business with data embedded across customer engagement, product development and store operations. This combination of scale, digital capabilities and rapid product innovation has enabled the Company to respond to evolving consumer preferences efficiently and at pace. Building on our longstanding partnership with Centurium, we look forward to working alongside Luckin Coffee’s management team to support the Company's next phase of growth in China and internationally,” he said.

Michael Chen, partner of Centurium Capital, said Mubadala’s sector knowledge combined with its global perspective and network will support Luckin Coffee’s long-term development.

Mubadala manages a $385 billion global portfolio spanning six continents and multiple sectors and asset classes, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi, while supporting the diversification and global integration of the UAE economy.

Centurium Capital is a China-focused private equity firm specialising in the consumer, healthcare and technology sectors.