UAE’s Leva Hotels announce ambitious expansion drive

The revamped properties in GCC, Africa will provide vibrant living options at affordable price points

Leva's flagship property at Mazaya Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. - Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 6:48 PM

Leva Hotels, the UAE’s homegrown hospitality brand, has announced the launch of six new properties across the GCC and Africa as part of its expansion plan.

The new properties are part of an ongoing exercise that will see the dynamic lifestyle hotel brand modernise and manage a total of eight properties spanning Middle East and Africa by the end of 2023.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the opening of six new distinct properties across key regions that we not only consider to be strategic to the overall growth of the company but also crucial to a growing segment in the hospitality sector that’s increasingly demanding for affordable yet comfortable experiences,” said J.S. Anand, founder and CEO, Leva Hotels and Resorts.

J.S. Anand, founder and CEO, Leva Hotels and Resorts. - Supplied photo

In Saudi Arabia, Leva Hotels has inked two hotel management agreements with Jeddah-based Ekono by Leva Al Shati and three-star Ekono by Leva Jeddah Airport Hotel, respectively. As part of the deal, Leva Hotels will be responsible for overseeing the two properties’ service offering transformation which is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030.

Both these properties are located at less than an hour’s travel distance from Makkah, and are perfect for pilgrims looking for comfortable and convenient hotel accommodation.

In Nigeria, which has mostly lacked luxury hotels, Leva Hotels will be responsible for the transformation and management of Reiz Continental Hotel by Leva – a project under construction in partnership with Kostarget Projects and owned by Reiz Continental Hotels. As part of the partnership, the Lagos-based hotel will be positioned as an upscale five-star luxury lifestyle hotel with unique, contemporary, and cost-effective aesthetics including a total of five distinct food and beverage concepts and Leva’s F&B partner, Sven’s Baker’s Kitchen. Once fully operational, the new property is exppected to serve as a key business and leisure destination.

In Uganda, Leva Hotels has taken over the management of the Kampala’s first boutique hotel, Emin Pasha Leva. Owned by The Emin Pasha Ltd, this property is now under renovation and will include Leva’s design language infused with the region’s aesthetics, two important metrics that is expectred to boost the hotel’s bookings.

Leva’s foray into Africa’s hospitality industry will be boosted by its debut in Ethiopia with two strategic partnerships with Leva Afrotsion Semera Resort and Harsade Harbour Resort by Leva. Ethiopia is globally known for its natural scenery including some of Africa’s lesser-known wildlife – an attribute that attracts scores of tourists to the region. The 60-key Harsade Harbour Resort will incorporate Leva Hotels’ key brand design elements and include five restaurants and three well-equipped conference halls. Set to launch this year, the property is set to offer a fresh, vibrant, and innovative service in the country.