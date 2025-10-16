UAE's future economy: ICT and AI to revolutionise growth

The Humanoid – Hybrid Workforce for Industries showcase demonstrates du's comprehensive integration of advanced technologies including 5G, AI, IoT, machine learning, robotics, AI vision technology, and automation systems to create the next evolution beyond traditional dark factories and warehouses, its top official says.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said Information and communication technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will become the cornerstone of the UAE's knowledge-driven economy during the next five years.

“At GITEX Global 2025, du is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered initiatives under the theme "AI's not just the future. Du provides a comprehensive and differentiated suite of solutions, from foundational connectivity to advanced AI platforms,” Hassawi told BTR during an interview on the sidelines of GITEX Global.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you foresee the role of innovation evolving in the UAE's tech ecosystem over the next five years, particularly in the realms of ICT and AI?

Innovation will fundamentally transform from being a future aspiration to an immediate business enabler. Over the next five years, we'll see a paradigm shift where ICT and AI become the cornerstone of the UAE's knowledge-driven economy. At GITEX 2025, du is showcasing a fully integrated technology stack that supports the UAE’s vision of a data-driven economy. Du provides a comprehensive and differentiated suite of solutions, from foundational connectivity to advanced AI platforms. Its core technology stack includes a robust 5G+ connectivity layer, liquid-cooled data centers equipped with GPUs for AI workloads, a sovereign cloud ensuring data security and compliance, and a National Hybrid AI Platform that integrates all layers to deliver a seamless AI ecosystem.

The company’s strategic positioning shifts from being a traditional telecom provider to an AI strategic partner. This is achieved through its integrated infrastructure and trusted capabilities, enabling organisations to overcome current market challenges such as inadequate AI infrastructure and compute power. Du’s complete stack ensures that AI applications can function effectively, offering a significant competitive advantage.

We're witnessing enterprises and governments moving beyond wanting to hear about "AI in the future" — they're actively seeking partners who can bring AI from concept to reality today. This shift requires robust foundational infrastructure, which is why du has established state-of-the-art facilities like our Innovation Centre, providing immense computing power for AI and machine learning applications.

With the rapid rise of digital payment solutions, what strategies is your organisation implementing to enhance user trust and security in these transactions, especially in a diverse market like the UAE?

Du's approach to cybersecurity and digital infrastructure provides the foundation for secure digital transactions. Our strategy centers on building trust through intelligent connectivity and advanced digital infrastructure that makes AI adoption both scalable and secure. We also collaborate with Microsoft and DataRobot to develop and deploy AI solutions responsibly.

We've implemented cybersecurity solutions integrated with cloud technologies, demonstrating comprehensive digital transformation capabilities. Our sovereign cloud infrastructure ensures compliance with UAE regulations while enabling secure, AI-driven decision-making. This approach creates the secure digital backbone necessary for trustworthy financial transactions across the UAE's diverse market segments.

As robotics continues to advance, how is your company leveraging this technology to improve operational efficiency and customer experience within various sectors in the UAE?

Du is actively showcasing humanoid robotics as part of our comprehensive technology portfolio at GITEX 2025. We're leveraging robotics through our intelligent infrastructure solutions that support various industry verticals, creating seamless integration between human operations and automated systems.

The Humanoid – Hybrid Workforce for Industries showcase demonstrates du's comprehensive integration of advanced technologies including 5G, AI, IoT, machine learning, robotics, AI vision technology, and automation systems to create the next evolution beyond traditional dark factories and warehouses. The exhibit features an impressive array of automated solutions including humanoid robots, exoskeleton assistive jackets for worker safety, multi-arm collaborative robots (cobots) with AI vision capabilities, Automatic Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), robot dogs, AI-powered intelligent dustbins, and hologram avatar agents, all seamlessly integrated through AI and IoT platforms.

This comprehensive hybrid workforce setup serves multiple industries including retail nano fulfillment, aviation catering, postal services, and manufacturing, with real-world implementations already deployed for major clients such as Union Coop, Unilever, EK Flight Catering, Al Shaya, and Emirates Post. Through collaboration with partners Unitree and Ericsson, the showcase demonstrates how this hybrid human-AI workforce enhances productivity, improves worker safety through exoskeleton support, enables precise automated storage and retrieval operations, provides intelligent waste management, and delivers virtual customer service capabilities, ultimately creating more efficient operations while maintaining essential human oversight and significantly reducing workplace injuries.

Could you share specific examples of how artificial intelligence is currently being utilised in du to drive business growth and improve service delivery?

Du is implementing AI across multiple dimensions of our operations. Internally, we've launched AI-driven tools to enhance operational efficiency. We're investing heavily in skills development programs focused on upskilling in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Our AI Video Analytics solution demonstrates practical AI implementation – this AI agent automatically monitors and identifies objects or actions in videos, images, and live streams, generates summaries, and allows natural language queries about video content. This capability enables customized alerts and real-time decision-making.

We've established innovation labs that prepare employees for future challenges while fostering a culture of AI-driven innovation. Our maritime connectivity solutions powered by AI applications show how we're transforming industry operations through intelligent automation.

What do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities in implementing emerging technologies such as AI and robotics in the UAE's public and private sectors, and how is du positioned to address these?

The biggest challenge is moving from theoretical AI discussions to practical implementation. Organisations need partners who can deliver immediate business impact rather than future promises. du addresses this by positioning ourselves as the UAE's AI Strategic Partner, demonstrating that while others discuss AI as future potential, we deliver AI solutions today.

The opportunity lies in the UAE's commitment to becoming an AI-driven economy. We're uniquely positioned because successful AI adoption requires robust foundational infrastructure and trusted partnerships rather than standalone technology solutions. Our comprehensive approach includes intelligent connectivity, 5G Advanced networks, cybersecurity solutions, and strategic collaborations with global tech leaders.

Our support for digital government transformation through secure cloud services and sovereign cloud infrastructure ensures compliance with UAE regulations while enabling AI-driven decision-making for government entities. This positions us to bridge the gap between public and private sector AI adoption requirements.

How was 2025 for du and how do you see outlook for 2026?

2025 has been transformative for du, marking our evolution from a traditional telecom provider to the UAE's AI Strategic Partner. We launched our state-of-the-art Innovation Center and successfully positioned ourselves as delivering practical AI solutions today rather than promises for tomorrow.

Du's expansion strategy has achieved remarkable success through disciplined execution, robust financial management, and continuous innovation, delivering revenue growth of 7.3% year-over-year that exceeded projected targets of 5-7%. The company has strengthened its market position with impressive subscriber growth across both mobile (8.9 million users, up 4.2%) and fixed services (682,000 subscribers, up 12.8%), while achieving significant profitability improvements including EBITDA growth of 11.6% to a 44.2% margin and net profit growth exceeding 49%.

As a challenger in the UAE telecommunications market, du now commands 33% of the fixed segment and approaches 40% of the mobile segment through targeted B2B initiatives and innovative service offerings like infinite plans for enterprise customers and exclusive postpaid plans for UAE nationals, demonstrating its ability to create differentiated value propositions while diversifying revenue streams beyond core connectivity services.

Looking toward 2026, we envision our greatest legacy being the transformation of how organisations approach AI implementation – moving from concept to reality. We're positioned to continue leading the UAE's digital transformation through practical AI applications, robust infrastructure development, and strategic partnerships that deliver immediate business value.

What new initiatives are introduced at GITEX Global? Please share details.

At GITEX Global 2025, du is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered initiatives under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step today."

At GITEX, du will unveil its flagship initiative — the AI Park. This first-of-its-kind infrastructure zone will feature a 1.5-gigawatt data centre capacity, designed to attract global AI companies and support a national AI ecosystem. The vision is to establish an “AI City,” akin to Dubai Internet City, fostering innovation through sandboxes, accelerators, and collaboration with government entities.

In terms of showcases du Tech focuses on AI and cloud infrastructure, highlighting the National Hypercloud, sovereign AI solutions, and GPU-as-a-Service capabilities through partnerships with Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Oracle to serve government entities and enterprise AI workloads.

Du Business emphasizes customer experience enhancement through end-to-end business solutions powered by best-in-class 5G and Fibre networks, targeting improved communication efficiency and data-driven marketing campaigns for business customers.

Finally, du Infra demonstrates advanced network infrastructure with 5G-Advanced technology and network slicing solutions, particularly showcasing the "Future of Transportation" with connected vehicle systems, intelligent transportation networks, and real-time vehicle-to-infrastructure communication for mobility sector applications. Together, these divisions position du as the UAE's comprehensive AI Strategic Partner, delivering practical, scalable AI solutions today rather than future promises. Rather than speaking about potential, we're providing concrete proof points through live AI use cases, government collaborations, and real-world enterprise applications.