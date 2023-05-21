UAE’s first Apple premium partner store to open in Dubai

Along with the products, the outlet offers multiple services

by Issac John Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 10:40 AM Last updated: Sun 21 May 2023, 11:13 AM

iSTYLE will formally open UAE’s first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store today in Dubai Marina Mall.

“Established in 2005, iSTYLE, part of the Midis Group, has 13 Apple premium reseller stores in the UAE, with Dubai Marina Mall being the first APP, taking the customer experience to the next level for all visitors. We cater to the needs of all types of customers, including business enterprises. We encourage you to drop by one of our stores, where iSTYLE’s professional team can tell you more about incorporating Apple hardware and software into your digital lifestyle” said Nicolas Daher, general manager, iSTYLE- Middle East and North Africa.

Along with the products, the outlet offers multiple services like AppleCare+, Trade-in & B2B solutions. iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner runs more than 59 dedicated Apple points of sale in 12 countries.

ALSO READ: