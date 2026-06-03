Taqa-led consortium awarded Taweelah C power project contract by UAE’s EWEC

Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has awarded the Taweelah C Independent Power Producer (IPP) contract to a consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), alongside Aljomaih Energy and Water Company and Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries.

The project will comprise a 2.6-gigawatt combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in Abu Dhabi, designed to support future carbon capture technologies while enhancing grid stability and enabling the integration of larger volumes of renewable energy into the emirate’s electricity network.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

EWEC has signed a power purchase agreement with the consortium that will run until 2050. Under the agreement, EWEC will act as the sole purchaser of electricity generated by the facility. Taqa will hold a 60 per cent stake in the project, while the international consortium will own the remaining 40 per cent.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, chief assets officer at EWEC, described the project as a key milestone in the company’s long-term strategy to balance energy security with decarbonisation goals.

He said the project would help support EWEC’s plans to expand renewable energy capacity, which is expected to exceed 30GW of solar photovoltaic capacity by 2035, while ensuring a reliable electricity supply to support economic growth.

The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi accelerates investments in clean energy infrastructure under its Energy Strategy 2050 and Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035. Earlier this year, the emirate continued to expand its solar and low-carbon energy portfolio as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and increase the share of clean energy in the power mix.

Dr Frank Possmeier, chief investment officer of Taqa Generation, said flexible gas-powered generation would continue to play an important role in supporting renewable energy integration and advancing the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

The facility will utilise Siemens Energy’s high-efficiency H-class gas turbines and is expected to begin commercial operations in 2029. The project is also expected to contribute to Emiratisation goals by creating opportunities for UAE nationals in critical roles across the development and operational phases.

Taqa, Aljomaih Energy and Water Company, and Sembcorp Industries will be responsible for the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the facility under Abu Dhabi’s independent power producer programme.