UAE’s EGA sees opportunities in premium metals, strengthens supply chain resilience

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, is strengthening supply chain resilience and expanding its focus on premium and low-carbon aluminium products as geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt global trade routes and logistics, a senior executive said.

Adel Abubakar, chief marketing officer at EGA, said the company’s top priority during the ongoing regional instability remains the safety and wellbeing of its employees.

“For EGA and for the country, it’s safety of our people first,” Abubakar said, adding that the company has prioritised the physical and mental wellbeing of employees “without compromise”.

In an interview with CRU Consulting at World Aluminium Summit 2026 in London, he noted that the UAE-based aluminium giant has been dealing with supply chain disruptions for several years, beginning with the Covid-19 pandemic and continuing through container shortages, Red Sea shipping disruptions and global tariff pressures.

“We have really been strengthening our resilience,” he said, explaining that EGA has been working closely with suppliers, shipping lines and logistics partners to ensure reliable supply to customers worldwide.

Abubakar said the latest regional tensions have added to operational challenges, forcing companies to adapt quickly to evolving conditions.

“Obviously, it’s a bit more challenging today, and we had to work around the situations a lot more quickly,” he said.

He added that EGA is increasingly looking at localising parts of its supply chain to improve supply security. The company recently signed agreements with suppliers during the “Make it in the Emirates” event aimed at encouraging industrial investment in the UAE.

“I think what you’re going to see going forward is really the industry making sure they can continue to have supply locally, but also supply their customers globally,” he said.

Abubakar also highlighted significant growth opportunities for EGA in premium aluminium products and sustainable materials.

The company, which exports around 90 per cent of its products to markets including the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, is seeing strong demand for high-purity aluminium used in sectors such as electronics and aviation.

“We are the largest premium producer in the world, and that puts us in a very good position,” he said.

He added that low-carbon aluminium is becoming another major growth driver for the company.

EGA was the first company to produce aluminium using solar power under its CelestiAL brand and has also started producing metal using nuclear-generated electricity.

“Expect about 50 per cent of our metal to be low carbon in the next couple of years,” Abubakar said.

The company is also accelerating its recycling business both in the UAE and overseas to meet growing customer demand for sustainable materials.

Abubakar said EGA has expanded recycling operations in Europe and the US and recently moved to acquire recycling company Eco Green.

“We’re really building local operations of recycling businesses to be closer to our customers, but also answer their demands for low-carbon material with recycled content,” he said.

In May, EGA and Adnoc Logistics & Services announced the signing of an agreement to explore collaboration on supply chain resilience in the aluminium value chain.

The two companies aim to strengthen and expand their commercial relationship on logistics, including transportation, fleet management and infrastructure. The agreement envisages the potential formation of a joint venture focused on logistics assets, transportation services and integrated supply chain solutions.

Earlier this year, EGA’s Al Taweelah site sustained significant damage due to the Iranian missile and drone attacks at Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi. The company had said that early indications were that a complete restoration of primary aluminium production could take up to 12 months.