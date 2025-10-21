UAE’s e-commerce boom spurs business transformation amid soaring digital transactions

The UAE is witnessing a seismic shift in consumer behaviour as digital transactions surge past the $60 billion mark in 2025, signaling a robust embrace of e-commerce across the nation. According to the UAE Central Bank, retail transactions under the UAE Funds Transfer System (UAEFTS) soared by 22.57 per cent in 2024, reaching 109.7 million transactions valued at Dh7.4 trillion (approximately $2 trillion). This marks a 20.63 per cent increase in transaction value compared to the previous year, underscoring the country’s rapid digital transformation.

The momentum is expected to continue, with digital payment transaction values projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4 per cent, reaching nearly $118 billion by 2030. By then, the number of e-commerce users in the UAE is forecast to hit 10.63 million, according to global market intelligence provider Statista.

This digital surge is not only reshaping consumer habits but also prompting businesses to pivot their operations. One of the most notable examples is Blue Ocean Global Group, a Dubai-based distribution powerhouse representing over 25 regional and international brands. In response to the growing dominance of online shopping, the company has significantly scaled back its offline retail distribution to focus on becoming a fully technology-enabled e-commerce distribution platform.

“Our e-commerce distribution business has been growing at 40 per cent year-on-year,” said Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global Group. “We’ve reached a point where we manage inventories for over 550 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), catering to the increasing demand for consumer and electronic goods through online platforms.”

Ahmed emphasized that the shift is driven by the preferences of millennials and Gen Z consumers, who are at the forefront of the digital revolution. “E-commerce distribution is more structured, transparent, and aligned with the future. We’ve made this transition at the right time to stay relevant and competitive,” he added.

The company has also invested heavily in strengthening its supply chain, enabling faster and more agile business-to-business (B2B) operations. Rohit Savara, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Group, highlighted the role of emerging technologies in this transformation. “Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Machine Learning are reshaping the business landscape. Embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution is not optional—it’s essential,” he said.