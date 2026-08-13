UAE's du joins MSCI Emerging Markets Index, boosting investor visibility

Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company du confirms its inclusion in the MSCI UAE Standard Index, a component of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, effective September 1, 2026.

The inclusion is expected to attract passive inflows from index-tracking funds, boosting the company's trading liquidity, increasing its visibility among international institutional investors and supporting long-term investor demand.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index tracks large- and mid-cap companies across 24 emerging market countries and is widely used as a benchmark by global institutional investors.

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du said its growing market capitalisation, free float and trading liquidity supported its eligibility for inclusion, reflecting the company's increasing scale, market relevance and expanding institutional shareholder base.

The telecom operator added that its inclusion strengthens the representation of UAE-listed companies in global benchmark indices and highlights the continued development of the country's capital markets by increasing international investor participation and market liquidity.

The announcement comes after du reported strong financial results for the first half of 2026. Revenue rose 5.8 per cent year-on-year to Dh8.2 billion, while service revenue increased 7.7 per cent. EBITDA grew 10.5 per cent to Dh4 billion, with the EBITDA margin expanding by 2.1 percentage points to 49.2 per cent.

Net profit climbed 12.6 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.6 billion, while operating free cash flow increased 9.7 per cent to Dh3 billion. The company's subscriber base reached 9.3 million mobile customers and 744,000 fixed-line customers.

"Our inclusion in the MSCI UAE Standard Index is an important milestone for du and reflects our growing relevance to international investors," said Fahad Al Hassawi, chief executive officer of du.

"Combined with our strong H1 2026 financial performance, including double-digit net profit growth and continued margin expansion, it underscores the strength and resilience of our business model and long-term investment case.

"Beyond du, this inclusion highlights the increasing depth, liquidity and attractiveness of the UAE's capital markets, supporting the country's position as a leading destination for international investment."