UAE’s digital payments boom powers Al Ansari’s 60-year growth

Ansari Exchange marked its 60th anniversary with a strong focus on the rapid surge in online transactions and the growing importance of the UAE’s advanced digital financial ecosystem, underscoring how technology is reshaping money transfers and payment services across the region.

The UAE’s largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, celebrated the milestone during Ramadan that was attended by Chairman Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, board members and senior executives.

Founded in 1966 with a single branch in Abu Dhabi’s Central Market, Al Ansari Exchange has evolved into one of the region’s leading financial services providers, serving more than four million customers through 285 branches and a rapidly expanding digital platform. Today, the company processes over 50 million transactions annually across its physical and digital channels, with online platforms accounting for around 25 per cent of total transaction volumes — a figure that continues to rise as customers increasingly shift to mobile and web-based services.

The growth in digital transactions reflects broader trends across the UAE’s financial landscape, where government-backed digital transformation initiatives and a tech-savvy population have accelerated the adoption of electronic payments. The UAE has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced digital economies, supported by real-time payment systems, widespread smartphone penetration, and strong regulatory backing from the Central Bank and federal authorities.

Industry data shows that digital payments in the UAE are expanding at double-digit rates annually, driven by e-commerce growth, cross-border remittance flows and the increasing use of fintech platforms.

The country’s Wage Protection System and push towards a cashless economy have also strengthened electronic salary transfers and corporate payment solutions — areas where exchange houses such as Al Ansari play a crucial role.

Over the past six decades, Al Ansari Exchange has diversified its offerings beyond remittances and foreign exchange to include wage protection system services, corporate payments, cash management and digital financial solutions. The company was among the early adopters of integrated electronic transaction systems in the late 1980s and has since launched innovations such as multi-currency cards and mobile-enabled transfer solutions to meet growing cross-border financial needs.

Chairman Mohammad Ali Al Ansari said the company’s six-decade journey reflects its commitment to secure and innovative financial services. He highlighted the UAE’s supportive regulatory environment and forward-looking economic policies as key drivers behind the group’s sustained expansion and technological advancement.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 2023 under Al Ansari Financial Services, the group plans to further strengthen its digital capabilities, expand regionally and introduce more customer-centric financial solutions. With online transactions rising sharply and the UAE’s digital economy gaining momentum, the company is positioning itself to remain a central player in the country’s rapidly evolving payments and remittance ecosystem.