- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE’s Crescent Enterprises to increase investments in start-ups to Dh1b
The firm has invested over Dh500m in 32 start-ups and venture capital funds since its inception in 2017
Crescent Enterprises’ venture capital platform CE-Ventures plans to double its capital investment in start-ups to Dh1 billion (b) by 2020.
The company has invested over Dh500 million (m) in 32 start-ups and venture capital funds across the Middle and North Africa (MENA) region, the US, India and South-East Asia since its inception in 2017.
“Our commitment to double down on new funds available for venture investment is testament to our conviction in the major social and economic impact of certain high-growth, tech-enabled businesses,” said Badr Jafar, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Crescent Enterprises.
“We'll strive to continue to partner with brilliant entrepreneurs across the MENA region and elsewhere, especially where we can leverage our operational experience and global market presence to help them scale and thrive, creating jobs and opportunities for others to put their passions and skills into,” Jafar added.
In the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2021, global venture investments reached Dh450b, achieving a 50 per cent increase quarter-over-quarter and 94 per cent rise year-over-year, according to Crunchbase data.
Tushar Singhvi, deputy CEO and head of investments, Crescent Enterprises, said with Covid-19 making healthcare a top priority for all, scientific advances present growing investment opportunities in sub sectors such as BioTech and DeepTech.
“We’re committed to investing in these emerging tech sub sectors to support the rise of latest transformative technologies that we can bring to the MENA region, while helping regional entrepreneurs scale up their businesses,” said Singhvi.
So far, investee companies under CE-Ventures have raised more than Dh3.6b of follow-on funding from top-tier venture funds globally.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Expo 2020 Dubai to give new impetus to Guinea,...
Around 370 delegates representing 173 of the Expo’s 190-plus... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Pakistan's Serene Air starts Dubai-Lahore service
The airline will operate three flights a week between the two cities. READ MORE
-
Business
WEF selects UAE startup as innovation partner
Tenderd joins World Economic Forum to accelerate their mission to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Emirates Steel, Arkan merger set to form...
Merged entity will have total assets worth Dh13 billion READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,572 cases, 1,560 recoveries, 3...
More than 45.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: How to lift immigration ban imposed due to TB
Know what the law says about these visa processes. READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi cracks down on illegal satellite TV...
Flouting of rules to attract of Dh2,000 and also legal action. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can you be compelled to work during Eid?
UAE law: Can you be compelled to work during the official days off? READ MORE