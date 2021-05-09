UAE’s Crescent Enterprises to increase investments in start-ups to Dh1b

The firm has invested over Dh500m in 32 start-ups and venture capital funds since its inception in 2017

Crescent Enterprises’ venture capital platform CE-Ventures plans to double its capital investment in start-ups to Dh1 billion (b) by 2020.

The company has invested over Dh500 million (m) in 32 start-ups and venture capital funds across the Middle and North Africa (MENA) region, the US, India and South-East Asia since its inception in 2017.

“Our commitment to double down on new funds available for venture investment is testament to our conviction in the major social and economic impact of certain high-growth, tech-enabled businesses,” said Badr Jafar, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Crescent Enterprises.

“We'll strive to continue to partner with brilliant entrepreneurs across the MENA region and elsewhere, especially where we can leverage our operational experience and global market presence to help them scale and thrive, creating jobs and opportunities for others to put their passions and skills into,” Jafar added.

In the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2021, global venture investments reached Dh450b, achieving a 50 per cent increase quarter-over-quarter and 94 per cent rise year-over-year, according to Crunchbase data.

Tushar Singhvi, deputy CEO and head of investments, Crescent Enterprises, said with Covid-19 making healthcare a top priority for all, scientific advances present growing investment opportunities in sub sectors such as BioTech and DeepTech.

“We’re committed to investing in these emerging tech sub sectors to support the rise of latest transformative technologies that we can bring to the MENA region, while helping regional entrepreneurs scale up their businesses,” said Singhvi.

So far, investee companies under CE-Ventures have raised more than Dh3.6b of follow-on funding from top-tier venture funds globally.

