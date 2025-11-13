UAE’s creator economy emerges as entrepreneurial powerhouse 

The creator economy in the United Arab Emirates is evolving rapidly, with content creators increasingly positioning themselves as entrepreneurs rather than hobbyists. A new report unveiled by Visa at Web Summit 2025 highlights how UAE creators are turning social influence into sustainable businesses, while also revealing gaps in financial infrastructure that could unlock further growth.

Visa’s “Monetized: 2025 Creator Report”, conducted with Morning Consult, surveyed over 1,000 TikTok creators across five regions, including the UAE. The findings underscore a global trend: creators are no longer just influencers—they are small business owners driving commerce and community engagement. In the UAE, this shift is particularly pronounced.

According to the report, about one-third of UAE creators have launched new ventures off the back of their content success, signaling a strong entrepreneurial mindset. Most creators also have clear plans for future expansion, reflecting confidence in the sector’s long-term viability.

“Creators are among the most dynamic small business segments not only globally but here in the UAE,” said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for the UAE. “Our research showcases UAE creators’ ingenuity and guides how Visa is investing to empower the creator economy.”

Despite their ambitions, many UAE creators still rely on personal funds and credit cards to finance their work. Over 35% use secondary personal accounts to separate expenses, highlighting the absence of dedicated business banking tools tailored for creators. Payment delays remain another pain point—while 42% receive payments within a week, late settlements often disrupt cash flow and add stress.

Interestingly, UAE creators exhibit one of the highest levels of financial confidence globally, with 61% expressing optimism about managing their finances. Yet, their strong interest in financial education suggests a gap in specialized training that could help creators scale effectively.

To address these challenges, Visa announced a pilot programme in partnership with Karat Financial, a fintech firm specializing in creator-focused banking solutions. Initially launching in the US, the program aims to provide creators with credit cards and business banking services designed around their unique revenue models. Features under consideration include automated payment tracking, invoice reminders, and fraud-prevention tools—all geared toward simplifying the business side of creativity.

While the pilot will start in the US, Visa plans to gauge regional interest and expand to other markets, potentially including the UAE, by FY27. This move builds on Visa’s 2024 commitment to recognize creators as small businesses and provide them with the same financial tools available to traditional enterprises.

The road ahead

The UAE’s creator economy is poised for significant growth, driven by high digital adoption, strong entrepreneurial spirit, and increasing brand collaborations. However, unlocking its full potential will require tailored financial solutions, faster payment systems, and educational resources that empower creators to manage their businesses with confidence.

Visa’s latest initiatives—and its research-driven approach—signal a broader industry shift: the creator economy is no longer a niche; it’s a cornerstone of modern commerce. For UAE creators, the next chapter could be defined by how quickly financial ecosystems adapt to their needs.