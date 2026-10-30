UAE's Arada raises $400 million in first property debt issuance since regional conflict began

UAE-based developer Arada has raised $400 million through a five-year sukuk issuance, marking the first debt offering by a UAE real estate developer since the regional conflict began in February 2026, as investor demand for the country's property sector remains resilient despite geopolitical uncertainty.

The senior unsecured sukuk attracted more than $700 million in orders from regional and international investors, with subscriptions reaching twice the offering size at their peak, according to the company.

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The issuance was priced with an annual coupon of 8.875 per cent, below initial price guidance of 9.375 per cent, reflecting demand from investors.

The sukuk has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai, marking Arada's return to international debt capital markets during a period of heightened regional uncertainty.

Strong investor demand

The five-year sukuk received expected ratings of BB- from Fitch and B1 from Moody's, while Arada itself carries ratings of B+ from Fitch and B1 from Moody's.

The final order book closed above $700 million, excluding interest from joint lead managers.

Arada said the transaction reflects continued investor confidence in the company and the UAE real estate market, despite the challenges posed by regional tensions.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said the issuance demonstrated the resilience of the company's business and its ability to access international capital.

"Our return to the international debt markets is a testament to the resilience of Arada's business and the enduring confidence of regional and global investors not just in our story, but in UAE real estate more generally," he said.

He added that the company had attracted strong demand from a diversified investor base despite significant disruption across the region.

Debt refinancing ahead of 2027 maturity

Arada said the issuance is expected to be largely leverage-neutral, with part of the proceeds intended to fund a tender offer to repurchase up to $180 million of its existing sukuk.

The transaction forms part of the developer's debt management strategy ahead of the maturity of its $411.7 million sukuk, carrying an 8.125 per cent coupon, in June 2027.

By refinancing part of its existing obligations, the company aims to manage its debt maturity profile while continuing to support its growth plans.

Arada's global property pipeline exceeds Dh185 billion

Since its establishment in 2017, Arada has expanded beyond the UAE into Australia, the United Kingdom, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

The developer said its global pipeline of existing and future projects is valued at more than Dh185 billion.

Arada has sold more than 20,000 residential units in the UAE since inception, with a combined value exceeding Dh40 billion, while completing more than 17,000 units worldwide.

The company said the sukuk issuance would support its next phase of growth as it continues expanding its international property portfolio.

Banks involved in the issuance

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint global coordinators.

Arab Bank, Arqaam Capital, Bank ABC, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan Securities, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Warba Bank served as joint lead managers and bookrunners.