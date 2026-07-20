UAE’s AI push puts real estate at the centre of its digital future

Dubai’s latest drive to fast-track Agentic AI adoption across the private sector is being framed largely around infrastructure, training and investment. But its ripple effects may be felt most sharply in a sector rarely associated with cutting-edge software: real estate.

Commercial towers, residential communities, hospitals and mixed-use developments are more than physical assets — they are complex operating environments built on thousands of daily decisions around maintenance, compliance, vendors and customer service. For much of the past decade, digital transformation in the sector focused on visibility: dashboards, IoT sensors and analytics that helped owners understand how their assets were performing. What those tools rarely did was reduce the operational effort of actually running them.

Agentic AI is now being positioned as the next step — offering not just better information, but faster action.

Industry watchers argue that speed itself is becoming a competitive differentiator, alongside the traditional markers of location, asset quality and occupancy. Resolving tenant issues quickly, catching compliance gaps early and coordinating service providers without delay are increasingly seen as measures of business performance rather than mere back-office efficiency — a distinction that matters in a market like the UAE, where scale and service expectations run high.

The shift is also changing how people interact with enterprise software itself. Where users once had to learn systems and manually compile information, AI is beginning to flip that relationship.

“The biggest shift is not simply that software is becoming more intelligent,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, co-founder and CEO of Facilio. “It is that AI is becoming the interface for work. People should not have to adapt to software anymore. Software should adapt to how people naturally work.”

That philosophy is already showing up in the market. Facilio and other technology providers are embedding AI into real estate operations platforms, allowing facilities teams to use voice commands, WhatsApp and conversational prompts to pull information, log updates and generate reports — meeting workers in the channels they already use rather than forcing them into new applications.

Proponents say the payoff extends well beyond productivity gains. Faster operations can improve tenant experience, strengthen compliance readiness, and give facilities management providers an edge in contract retention and growth.

With Dubai signalling that AI adoption should become a source of broader economic advantage, real estate — with its scale, complexity and operational intensity — is emerging as a natural testing ground. The organisations that lead, observers suggest, won’t be those piling on the most AI tools, but those that use it to simplify operations and deliver measurable results.