UAE’s AI-powered 'Uber for crane rental' launched in Saudi Arabia

'Cranes drive the success of any construction project. It’s a critical component,' says founder and CEO of Mycrane

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 3:20 PM

Mycrane, a Dubai-headquartered unique online crane rental platform, has boosted its presence in the Middle East with the launch of its operations in Saudi Arabia.

Established in 2021, Mycrane, the 'Uber for crane rentals', currently has more than 3,000 registered customers, and over 15,000 cranes available to hire on the free-to-use platform. The AI-powered online global platform www.my-crane.com can be used by those working in a wide variety of industries and sectors to hire cranes with a capacity of up to 750 tonnes quickly and efficiently.

Announcing its growth strategy at the ongoing ADIPEC 2023, top officials from the tech platform noted that the future of the crane industry is bright and booming, and customers are seeking further digitalisation.

“Cranes drive the success of any construction project. It’s a critical component,” said Andrei Geikalo, founder and CEO of Mycrane.

Mycrane has a presence in the US and India too, and now commences operations in Saudi Arabia.

“For the next 2-3 years, we will focus on the US, India and Saudi Arabia. Once we gain traction in these countries, we will look for further expansion.”

He underlined that launching in Saudi Arabia was a ‘natural step’.

“Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision and diversification strategy will be a boost to so many different sectors. We see no shortage of opportunities, particularly as Saudi Arabia has already committed to almost $1 trillion worth of construction and other projects, and announced plans to become a global logistics hub.”

Piet Kraaijeveld, the company’s chief operating officer who will be overseeing the Saudi operations, noted: “The future success of the construction industry depends on its ability to adapt and leverage the latest technology, which is where Mycrane has a valuable role to play.”

Individuals can rent cranes by submitting details of their lifting requirements and they will receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners. They can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile, or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.

ALSO READ: