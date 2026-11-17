The speed and scale at which the UAE builds its AI infrastructure will be decided by how closely power, security and system architecture are coordinated from the outset, government and technology leaders stressed at the opening of Data Center World Middle East.

The UAE Government’s Head of Cyber Security and the Chief Technologist from Amazon Web Services (AWS) led the opening sessions at the Middle East debut of Data Center World, the premier global event for data center IT infrastructure and innovation for more than four decades. The UAE Ministry of Investment, Khazna Data Centers and hyperscalers Google, Microsoft and Oracle were also represented at Data Center World Middle East, which is organised by inD – an Informa/DWTC company – and runs on 17–18 November at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, who leads the UAE Cyber Security Council, said: “Data centers are now critical national infrastructure, and they have to be secured as sovereign assets from the first design drawing. Protection has to reach past the data hall to the substations, cable routes and subsea links that keep a facility running, and to every vendor with remote access to its systems.”

He added: “The UAE aims to be the world’s most trusted digital hub. Operators, technology providers and government earn that trust by working together.”

The opening panel, ‘AI, Power & Sovereign Demand: Realities & Risks for The Gulf’s 3GW Target’, examined grid readiness and sovereign capacity planning for national AI workloads. It brought together Fatma Sajwani, Chief Commercial Officer, Kerno; Rajeev Nair, Senior Vice President – Special Projects, Core42; and Antonio Di Cecca, Chief Operating Officer, Tabreed. Mehdi Paryavi, Chairman and CEO, International Data Center Authority (IDCA), moderated.

Once capacity is built, the question becomes value. Dr Shivagami Gugan, Chief Technologist, Worldwide, AWS, who gave the keynote ‘Beyond the GPU – Architecting the Resilient Agentic AI Enterprise’, said: “Record investment in GPUs has yet to turn into value for many enterprise AI projects. The ones that stall run into limits on integration, data, cost and trust. As compute becomes easier to secure, the advantage moves to architecture: AI agents that work together on open standards, draw on trusted data, are governed by design and are built to control cost and fail safely. The Gulf’s governments and enterprises are investing in AI at scale, and they can build that architecture in from the start.”

Tara Gibb, Senior Event Director, Data Center World, said: “The decisions being made in the UAE now will shape the region’s AI infrastructure for decades. Data Center World Middle East exists to put the people making those decisions in the same room: the government leaders who set policy, the operators building national capacity and the global technology companies they work with.”

Data Center World Middle East is held in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Sponsors include Midea Building Technologies, Kerno, Enover Heat Pipe Systems, Endress+Hauser, Steel Robotics and Seagate.