Look: Inside Wynn Al Marjan's events and celebrations centre

Wynn Al Marjan Island has announced plans for Coral Court, an events and celebrations centre designed to host weddings, social gatherings, and corporate events. The venue is set to open alongside the resort in early spring 2027.

Located at the heart of the resort, Coral Court will span 7,708 square metres and include a 2,633-square-metre column-free Grand Ballroom, dedicated bride and groom salons, private prayer rooms for men and women, six meeting rooms, and a 1,390-square-meter event lawn with views of the Arabian Gulf. The Grand Ballroom, framed by Roman-style windows, is designed for versatility, accommodating weddings, conferences, and other gatherings.

“When designing Coral Court, our first instinct was restraint,” said Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development. “We selected a neutral, sun-washed palette that acts as a blank canvas, allowing each celebration to set its own stage."

The six meeting rooms range from 168 to 507 square metres. Four of these rooms can be divided to create additional layouts, while two are designed for private gatherings. Each integrates audiovisual systems, high-speed connectivity, and wireless capability, supported by Wynn’s technicians and event production services team.

Coral Court will offer catering across Indian, Arabic, Chinese, and Western cuisines, prepared by a dedicated team of more than 90 chefs and service staff. Menus will combine traditional recipes with modern refinement and premium ingredients.

Outdoor spaces include terraces and the Event Lawn, while the resort’s 900-capacity theatre, seating 450 guests, can host product launches, private concerts, or plenary sessions with advanced staging, sound, and lighting. Valet access ensures discreet arrivals for guests.

David Loiseau, Vice President of Sales at Wynn Al Marjan Island, said, “Ras Al Khaimah is seeing growing demand for large-scale events. Coral Court is designed to meet that demand with purpose-built facilities, from logistics to guest arrivals.”

Set across more than 60 hectares, Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the UAE. Construction is progressing on schedule, with the topping-out of the 300-metre iconic spire scheduled for November 2025 and an anticipated opening in early spring 2027.