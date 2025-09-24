10kg Dubai gold dress: World's heaviest Dh4.6-million piece on display in Sharjah

Fancy flaunting a 10kg gold showstopper? The world's heaviest gold dress, valued at Dh4.6 million, has been put on display at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show at Expo Centre in Sharjah.

Made of 21-karat gold, the piece named "Dubai Dress" weighs 10.0812 kilograms and has been officially recognised by the Guinness World Records. It consists of four main features: a golden crown weighing 398 grams, a necklace weighing 8,810.60 grams, earrings weighing 134.1 grams, and the “Hiyar” piece weighing 738.5 grams.

Gold prices have been rallying over the past few years, reaching a record high in Dubai and globally. Spot gold was trading at $3,765 per ounce, up 0.67 per cent on Wednesday evening. In Dubai, 24K, 22K, and 21K were selling at Dh454.25, Dh420.5, and Dh403.25 per gram, respectively.

The dress is being showcased by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery, which also displayed a Dh1.5 million gold bicycle at the Show in the previous two editions.

The 56th edition of the five-day Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show features over 500 local and international exhibitors, as well as more than 1,800 designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Expo Centre Sharjah, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside senior officials, diplomatic representatives, and leading figures from the gold and jewellery trade sector, attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition is open from 1pm to 10pm on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 3pm to 10pm on Friday. Entry is free for the visitors.

The exhibition features a lineup of leading international brands and designers from Italy, India, Türkiye, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

The exhibition also sees strong participation from local exhibitors and regional players, including those from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Lebanon.